Gold rates decline by Rs1,200 to Rs214,800 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs214,800 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 216,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,029 to Rs184,156 from Rs185,185 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs168,810 from Rs169,753, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $2,048 from $.2,059, the association reported.