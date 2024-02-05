Governor for investing more in education sector

BAHAWALPUR - Governor Punjab Engineer Muham­mad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that education is pivotal for the develop­ment and prosperity of a nation and we must focus on providing quality education to our youth.

Talking to APP, he said that it is the need of the hour to invest more in the education sector. He said that unfortu­nately, the PTI government gradually reduced funds for educational institu­tions for four years, affecting the qual­ity of education.

He told that annual grants for Ca­det College Hassan Abdal, Lawrence College Ghora Gali, and Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur were planned to be cut down to zero by the PTI govern­ment, however, recently the grants of these educational institutions were increased substantially.

He said that a high-level financial committee has been formed to resolve the financial issues of the Islamia Uni­versity of Bahawalpur.

He told that initially grants of Rs 55 million are being planned to be given to the Islamia University of Bahawal­pur. In response to another question, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman told that the Punjab University’s annual budget had a deficit of Rs 2 billion for which suggestions have been sought by the university administration.

Governor Punjab said that it was a moment of pride and honor that Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur has com­pleted 70 years. He said that being an alumnus of the school, he has a great affiliation with the institution.

PAINTING, POSTER-MAKING COMPETITIONS HELD AT IUB

A series of events are going on at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Painting and poster-making competitions were organized in the University College of Art and Design on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th February.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar was the chief guest on this occasion and appreci­ated the creative work of teachers and students for transferring the free­dom spirit of Kashmiris on canvas in a beautiful way.

He said that art is one of the best ways to highlight the issue of Kashmir at the global level. Through which se­rious violations of human rights can be brought to international forums.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that Kashmir’s struggle for self-determination is recognized at the international level.

We the people of Pakistan will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of the region until the conflict is re­solved according to the results of the UN resolution on census. Pakistanis have pledged to support Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom. Seven lakh Indian soldiers deployed in Occupied Kashmir cannot suppress the struggle of Kashmiris. Kashmiris will get their right to self-determination for which the entire Pakistani nation stands be­hind them. We at Bahawalpur Islamia University are celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day with the Nation to ex­press solidarity with Kashmiris and to protest against the gross violations of human rights by Indian forces in Oc­cupied Kashmir. The Vice-Chancellor thanked Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtisham Anwar for per­sonally visiting and participating in the campus to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and encourage the faculty and students. On this oc­casion, Principal College of Art and Design Farhana Altaf Qureshi gave a briefing about the artwork of students based on the freedom movement and struggle of Kashmiris.