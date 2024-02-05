Govt to buy 29,000 CCTV cameras to monitor elections

LAHORE - Preparations for the upcoming 2024 general election in Punjab are in full swing, and the provincial government is purchasing closedcircuit television (CCTV) cameras, equipped with advanced night vision. The Safe Cities Authority, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), and the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) joined hands in this regard by signing an agreement. The agreement for security of Election 2024 endorsed in the presence of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and talks about procuring 29,000 CCTV cameras were held. The security plan would cost the government Rs1.35 billion. The agreement says that after elections, these cameras would belong to the Punjab government. Dr. Usman Anwar made it clear that everyone involved was committed to using all resources to make sure the elections in Punjab were held peacefully.