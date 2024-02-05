Grammys 2024: Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, SZA and U2 to star at ceremony

LOS ANGELES - The ceremony, which takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday, is notorious for scoring own goals, often rewarding middle-of-the-road heritage acts over cutting-edge, contemporary pop.

But this year’s nominees are straightdown- the-line populist picks, with R&B star SZA leading the field on nine. There will also be performances from big names ranging from Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish to Joni Mitchell and U2.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host for the fourth year running, overseeing a staggering 94 categories, from best contemporary Christian album to best audiobook, where Michelle Obama will square off against Meryl Streep.

Elsewhere, Phoebe Bridgers’ indierock supergroup Boygenius, and pop star Victoria Monét have seven nominations each. Chart stars Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice also have multiple nominations in a female-led field. If Swift wins album of the year for Midnights, she will become the first ever artist to lift the prestigious trophy four times. At the moment, she’s tied with Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra, who each have three wins. But the Grammys have typically been less interested in Swift’s pop records than her forays into country and folk. Her competition for album of the year is strong. Here’s the full list of nominees.