IIOJK’s Kashmiris struggle for right of self-determination: KP CM

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here on Sunday said that on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the pro­vincial government express complete Solidarity with Kashmiri people.

He reiterated the resolve to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to them in their struggle to get the right to self-determination.

In a statement issued on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Syed Arshad Hussain Shah said that the right to self-deter­mination was the fundamental right of the people of Kashmir, and their struggle for the same could not be suppressed through oppression by the Indian government, adding that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand side by side with their Kash­miri brothers and sisters in their just struggle, and will continue to do so until they get their right to self-deter­mination.

The Chief Minister urged upon in­ternational community and the hu­man rights organisations to take notice of the Indian government bru­talities in occupied Kashmir, and play their due role in giving Kashmiri peo­ple their inalienable right to self-de­termination by getting implemented the resolutions of United Nations in letter and spirit.

He maintained that the decades-long struggle of Kashmir people for their freedom is unprecedented all over the world, and hoped that people of Kash­mir would soon be able to get their right to self-determination.

He condemned the unilateral deci­sion of Indian government of revok­ing the special status of occupied Kash­mir provided in Indian Constitution followed by the locked down imposed by Indian army in occupied Kashmir with the aim to suppress the struggle of Kashmiris for their freedom.

He once again urged upon the inter­national community to understand the sensitivity of Kashmir issue, adding that durable peace in the region would not be possible until this issue is re­solved as per the aspirations of Kash­miri people, and therefore, the world community should come forward and play its role to get the issue resolved amicably.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah reiterated the resolve of the people of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa to extend their unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in their strug­gle for freedom.