Monday, February 05, 2024
India win Davis Cup tie against Pakistan

India win Davis Cup tie against Pakistan
Our Staff Reporter
February 05, 2024
LAHORE   -  Dominant India triumphed over Pakistan with a commanding 4-0 victory in the Davis Cup World Group-I playoff, held in Islamabad. The Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri showcased their dominance by securing a win in the doubles match against Pakistan’s Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza, propel­ling India into the World Group-I. In the singles category, Niki Poonacha of India extended the lead by defeating Moham­mad Shoaib in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. 

The completion of the fifth match was left to the discretion of both teams, with the victory already clinched by India. The series has historically favoured In­dia, marking their eighth win against Pakistan in Davis Cup encounters. Ear­lier on Saturday in the singles, Aqeel lost in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 against Sriram Balaji while Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 6-0 to provide his side with a bright start. The last tie between the two countries took place in neutral Kazakh­stan in 2014 with India winning 4-0. 

“After securing a win over Aisam, Ramku­mar Ramanathan expressed, “This victory holds a special place for me, especially be­cause it’s in Pakistan. Winning away from home is never easy. Aisam’s strategy to slow down the game with his serves was chal­lenging, but I was fully energized and ready to meet the challenge head-on.” Zeeshan Ali, the Indian captain with a personal con­nection to the Davis Cup history through his father’s participation in 1964, found the return to Pakistan deeply moving. “The last time India and Pakistan faced off in the Da­vis Cup, my father contributed to the team’s success by winning three matches. To re­turn here as the captain of the Indian team fills me with emotion,” he recounted. 

He further commented on the challeng­es posed by the grass court and the team’s strategy, saying, “The grass court present­ed a tough challenge, and we focused on maintaining our serves. Our team’s excep­tional performance led us to win the tie against Pakistan. I’m hopeful this event will foster a positive environment for tennis and friendship between our nations.” Ali also commended the Pakistani hospitality and the high level of security provided. 

Pakistani players Aqeel Khan and Mu­zamil Murtaza acknowledged the strong performance of the Indian team. “This was Muzamil’s debut in the Davis Cup. We had initially prepared for the doubles with Aisam-ul-Haq and Muzamil, but Aisam’s injury threw us off course,” they explained, highlighting the impact of un­foreseen challenges on their strategy.

