India win Davis Cup tie against Pakistan

LAHORE - Dominant India triumphed over Pakistan with a commanding 4-0 victory in the Davis Cup World Group-I playoff, held in Islamabad. The Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri showcased their dominance by securing a win in the doubles match against Pakistan’s Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza, propelling India into the World Group-I. In the singles category, Niki Poonacha of India extended the lead by defeating Mohammad Shoaib in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.
The completion of the fifth match was left to the discretion of both teams, with the victory already clinched by India. The series has historically favoured India, marking their eighth win against Pakistan in Davis Cup encounters. Earlier on Saturday in the singles, Aqeel lost in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 against Sriram Balaji while Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 6-0 to provide his side with a bright start. The last tie between the two countries took place in neutral Kazakhstan in 2014 with India winning 4-0.
“After securing a win over Aisam, Ramkumar Ramanathan expressed, “This victory holds a special place for me, especially because it’s in Pakistan. Winning away from home is never easy. Aisam’s strategy to slow down the game with his serves was challenging, but I was fully energized and ready to meet the challenge head-on.” Zeeshan Ali, the Indian captain with a personal connection to the Davis Cup history through his father’s participation in 1964, found the return to Pakistan deeply moving. “The last time India and Pakistan faced off in the Davis Cup, my father contributed to the team’s success by winning three matches. To return here as the captain of the Indian team fills me with emotion,” he recounted.
He further commented on the challenges posed by the grass court and the team’s strategy, saying, “The grass court presented a tough challenge, and we focused on maintaining our serves. Our team’s exceptional performance led us to win the tie against Pakistan. I’m hopeful this event will foster a positive environment for tennis and friendship between our nations.” Ali also commended the Pakistani hospitality and the high level of security provided.
Pakistani players Aqeel Khan and Muzamil Murtaza acknowledged the strong performance of the Indian team. “This was Muzamil’s debut in the Davis Cup. We had initially prepared for the doubles with Aisam-ul-Haq and Muzamil, but Aisam’s injury threw us off course,” they explained, highlighting the impact of unforeseen challenges on their strategy.