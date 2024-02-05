Intense battle anticipated in NA-127 Lahore

LAHORE - With the election date drawing near, fervent election campaigns have surged in various constituencies of the provincial capital. A highly anticipated contest is brewing in the National Assembly constituency NA-127, where prominent figures from major political parties are vying for victory. The key contenders in this electoral battleground include Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Attaullah Tarar of PML-N, PTI-backed Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, and Jamat e Islami’s candidate, Ahsanullah Waqas. According to locals, the electoral arena in NA-127 Lahore is set for a closely fought battle, particularly between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N’s Ata Tarar. The outcome holds significant ramifications for both parties, shaping their future political trajectories, especially in Punjab, where the PPP has experienced dwindling fortunes, particularly in Lahore, over the past two decades. A victory for Bilawal would mark a significant resurgence for the PPP in Lahore, where the party has struggled to secure a foothold in recent elections. Conversely, a defeat could further dampen the morale of PPP supporters, diminishing their prospects for revival in Punjab. Adding intrigue to the race is PTI-backed Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, who previously won a National Assembly seat on the PPP ticket in 2002 before transitioning to the PTI and now contesting independently. Notably, both main contenders hail from outside Lahore, highlighting the constituency’s diverse political landscape. Previously dominated by PML-N candidates, this election presents a departure from tradition, with the PML-N opting not to nominate its previous victors, Shaista Pervaiz Malik and Ali Pervaiz Malik. NA- 127 stands out as the only constituency among its 14 national seats where a neckto- neck battle is anticipated between the PPP and the PML-N, offering a compelling electoral spectacle amidst largely one-sided contests elsewhere in Lahore. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s strategic decision to contest from NA-127, previously held by PML-N’s Ali Pervaiz Malik, underscores the party’s efforts to reclaim its historical stronghold in Lahore. Despite a longstanding understanding between the PPP and PML-N to refrain from contesting against each other’s leadership, the nomination of Attaullah Tarar by PML-N signifies a departure from this tradition, setting the stage for an enthralling electoral showdown. While Bhutto’s campaign strategy revolves around forming local party committees, Tarar’s emphasis lies on door-to-door canvassing, providing direct voter interaction. Bhutto’s support base primarily comprises minority and working-class voters, while Tarar benefits from his grassroots approach. NA-127 comprises five provincial assembly constituencies and a total population of 972,875 individuals, with 527,044 registered voters, including 273,014 males and 254,030 females. The Pakistan Election Commission has established 1,016 polling booths across 337 polling stations to facilitate voters in the area. As the election fervor intensifies, residents of Model Town, Bahar Colony, Umar Colony, and other areas within NA-127 await the electoral outcome, anticipating its farreaching implications for the political landscape of Lahore and Punjab at large.