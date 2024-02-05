Interim PM assures smooth transition post-elections

Pakistan has adopted firm stance against terrorism.

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar confirmed on Sunday that the caretaker government is set to hand over the reins following the upcoming elections on February 8, effectively dispelling months of spec­ulation and conspiracy theories.

In a candid interview with a pri­vate television network, Kakar ex­pressed confidence in the timely conduct of the elections, emphasiz­ing that the caretaker administration has fulfilled its constitutional duties with diligence and he personally stands by all decisions made during this interim period.

Addressing Pakistan’s democratic journey, Kakar noted, “Our democ­racy is evolving. We are in a phase of transition, learning and growing through our flaws and weaknesses.” He further highlighted the post-elec­tion agenda, which includes parlia­mentary focus on necessary consti­tutional and legal reforms aimed at strengthening the democratic fabric of the nation, incorporating sugges­tions from various societal sectors.

The withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan and the subsequent proliferation of modern weaponry among terrorist factions, according to Kakar, have made ter­rorism a serious problem. He assured that Pakistan has adopted a firm stance against terrorism, with law enforcement agencies actively com­bating the threat.

The Prime Minister also shared in­sights from his diplomatic engage­ments, including his representation of Pakistan at the United Nations and discussions at the Belt and Road Forum in China, which led to the signing of ten memorandums of un­derstanding to enhance cooperation, particularly in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Kakar commended the army chief’s effective response to an in­cursion from Iran, leading to a de-es­calation of tensions and a mutu­al understanding of the importance of maintaining robust bilateral rela­tions.

On the international front, Kakar revealed a threefold increase in aid to Gaza and a strong advocacy for Palestine through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), urging the Islamic world to support Pales­tinian self-determination.

Economically, Kakar pointed to the significant challenges faced upon as­suming office, including rising in­flation and a volatile exchange rate. His administration’s efforts to stabi­lize the economy involved a crack­down on smuggling and illegal dollar trade, maintaining the dollar rate at Rs 180, and implementing a simpli­fied tax collection system. Addition­ally, about 35 billion dollars worth of MoUs were signed with the Unit­ed Arab Emirates and Qatar, with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) playing a crucial role in attracting investment.

Looking ahead, Kakar disclosed plans for the privatization of key state-owned entities, including Pa­kistan International Airlines and the First Women Bank, in the govern­ment’s final cabinet meeting, mark­ing a significant step towards eco­nomic reform and efficiency.

As the caretaker government pre­pares to conclude its term, Kakar’s leadership is poised to leave a last­ing impact on Pakistan’s political, se­curity, and economic landscape, set­ting the stage for a new chapter in the nation’s governance following the February 8 elections.