IWPG Global Region 3 holds opening ceremony with representatives from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Korea.

IWPG Global Region 3 held a "Online Opening Ceremony for 2024" on Jan 21th with all staffs and IWPG Peace Committee overseas of Global Region 3.

Starting with the IWPG activity video, the branches of the Republic of Korea of IWPG Global Region 3 (Masan, Jinhae, Geoje, Yangsan, Tongyeong) and the overseas Peace Committee (India, Bangladesh, Pakistan) announced their major activities in 2023 and their plans for 2024, and Kim Da-sol, Chairman of Tongyeong Branch Peace Supporters gave commemorative message for new year.

"At the end of last year, we held a music bazaar for the year-end sponsorship event, and with 60 people to support the DPCW, we vowed to become one with peace," said Kim Da-sol, chairman of the Peace Supporters Association.

And it had time to share the main activities of 2023 from representatives of peace Committee overseas and listen to their plans for action in 2024.

Pakistan's peace representative, Ms. Batool Kazmi, said, "I am currently taking a PLTE (Women's Peace Lecturer Education) course and have made up my mind about peace activities. This year, I will work hard to promote peace and to gather more under one flag while sharing a positive atmosphere with art, speech contests, and a positive atmosphere." It is pertinent to note that Ms. Batool Kazmi has recently got an outstanding teaching award from British Council.

Shanti Socrates, Representative of Chennai Peace Committee in India, said, "We are trying to arouse interest in brining peace and harmony in people's minds through cultural activities that express peace, and we also want to conduct workshops on renewable energy for sustainable life."

JansiLeela Sam Pakia John, Representative of Kanyakumari Peace Committee in India, announced her annual plan, saying, "We will hold more than five conferences at five engineering & art and science universities, as well as the 6th international loving peace art competition.

"As an art teacher, I have worked for the cultural and mental peaceful growth of children and I will try to practice all this from myself to have a positive impact on others," said Rania Alam, Representative of the Dhaka Peace Committee in Bangladesh.

Afterwards, HeoEun-ju, Regional Director of Global Region 3 delivered the general review of the meeting, ""Let's connect women around the world with the IWPG through strategic solidarity for a sustainable peace and allow peace to be realized with our hearts, intentions, and actions where peace is essential right now." and shared the selected campaign naming "Peace Re-born"of the branch. The program finished the opening ceremony by sining a song of peace composed and lyriced by IWPG Chennai Peace Committee in India.

Meanwhile, the IWPG is an International Women's Peace Group registered with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNECOSOC) Special Consultative Status and the Global Communication Agency (DGC). With the vision to pass on the world of peace as a legacy to future generations, it actively supports and urges the DPCW, promotes women's peace education, and spreads peace culture.