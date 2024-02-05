Jazz’s holistic approach to diversity, inclusion shines with 15 wins at 2024 GDEIB Awards

LAHORE - Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has achieved remarkable recognition for its inclusion efforts by securing awards in 15 pivotal categories at the 2024 Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards. The recognition spans various aspects of organisational excellence, with Jazz winning 9 ‘Best Practice’ awards across vision, strategy, and business impact; leadership and accountability; recruitment; work-life integration; flexibility and benefits; DEI communications; DEI learning and development; connecting DEI and sustainability; community, government relations, and philanthropy; and responsible sourcing. The organisation’s ‘proactive’ excellence in assessment, measurement, and research, as well as ‘progressive’ approach to DEI structure and implementation; advancement and retention; job design, classification and compensation; services and products development; and marketing and customer service were also recognised at the DGEIB platform. “Jazz believes in cultivating trust and acceptance to promote and contribute to creating an inclusive world. Inclusivity has always been at the heart of all our policies, and being recognised for our holistic D&I initiatives renews our vigor. As we move forward in our journey to making Jazz a more diverse and empowering place to work, we aspire to establish new inclusion benchmarks that others in the industry and beyond feel inspired to embrace,” said Tazeen Shahid, Chief People Officer at Jazz. The GDEIB Awards serve as global standards for organisations, guiding them in developing strategies and measuring progress in managing diversity and fostering inclusion. Jazz, with its steadfast commitment to diversity, has positioned ‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’ (DEI) as a strategic asset, contributing to its success in the market and creating a sustainable workplace. In addition to its GDEIB achievements, Jazz has also demonstrated its commitment to gender equality by being a signatory to the global Women’s Empowerment Principles. These principles guide businesses on promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community. Jazz’s multifaceted approach reflects its dedication to creating an inclusive and empowering environment on a global scale.