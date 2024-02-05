Jazz’s holistic approach to diversity, inclusion shines with 15 wins at 2024 GDEIB Awards

LAHORE - Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digi­tal operator, has achieved remarkable recognition for its inclusion efforts by se­curing awards in 15 pivotal categories at the 2024 Glob­al Diversity, Equity & Inclu­sion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards. The recognition spans various aspects of organisational excellence, with Jazz winning 9 ‘Best Practice’ awards across vi­sion, strategy, and business impact; leadership and ac­countability; recruitment; work-life integration; flex­ibility and benefits; DEI communications; DEI learn­ing and development; con­necting DEI and sustainabil­ity; community, government relations, and philanthropy; and responsible sourcing. The organisation’s ‘proac­tive’ excellence in assess­ment, measurement, and research, as well as ‘pro­gressive’ approach to DEI structure and implemen­tation; advancement and retention; job design, clas­sification and compensa­tion; services and products development; and market­ing and customer service were also recognised at the DGEIB platform. “Jazz be­lieves in cultivating trust and acceptance to promote and contribute to creating an inclusive world. Inclusiv­ity has always been at the heart of all our policies, and being recognised for our ho­listic D&I initiatives renews our vigor. As we move for­ward in our journey to mak­ing Jazz a more diverse and empowering place to work, we aspire to establish new inclusion benchmarks that others in the industry and beyond feel inspired to em­brace,” said Tazeen Shahid, Chief People Officer at Jazz. The GDEIB Awards serve as global standards for organ­isations, guiding them in developing strategies and measuring progress in man­aging diversity and foster­ing inclusion. Jazz, with its steadfast commitment to diversity, has positioned ‘Di­versity, Equity & Inclusion’ (DEI) as a strategic asset, contributing to its success in the market and creating a sustainable workplace. In addition to its GDEIB achievements, Jazz has also demonstrated its commit­ment to gender equality by being a signatory to the global Women’s Empow­erment Principles. These principles guide businesses on promoting gender equal­ity and women’s empow­erment in the workplace, marketplace, and commu­nity. Jazz’s multifaceted ap­proach reflects its dedica­tion to creating an inclusive and empowering environ­ment on a global scale.