Monday, February 05, 2024
Karachi Commissioner visits city, reviews rainwater situation

APP
February 05, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   The Commis­sioner of Karachi, Mohammed Saleem Rajput, visited differ­ent parts of the city to review the situation of drainage in the wake of heavy rains. The Commissioner visited the city on the directives of the Care­taker Sindh Chief Minister. Later, he informed the Chief Minister that water had been drained out of most of the city. He said that the process of drainage through machines was going on in the low-lying areas. The Chief Minister di­rected that all town municipal officers should be mobilized. He said that the staff of mu­nicipal administration, the water board, and solid waste should be present on the roads to resolve the problems of the common people on a priority basis.

