Kashmir Solidarity Day to be marked today

ISLAMABAD - The entire nation will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day today with a renewed commitment to support the just struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant resolu­tions of the United Nations Secu­rity Council (UNSC).

The people and the govern­ment of Pakistan and Azad Jam­mu and Kashmir observe Soli­darity Day every year not only to renew their love and affection with the people of Indian Illegal­ly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of occupied Kash­mir from Indian subjugation.

People from different walks of life, including doctors, law­yers, social activists, students, and others, will hold rallies and demonstrations, forming human chains across the country to infuse new spirits in the Kash­miris, who have been fighting for their freedom.

All Pakistani missions abroad will organize seminars and photo exhibitions to draw the world’s attention towards the worst form of subjugation and human rights violations com­mitted by India in the Indian Ille­gally Occupied Jammu and Kash­mir (IIOJK). The national media, both electronic and print, will air special programs and print special supplements to highlight the significance of Kashmir

Soli­drity Day and the de­cades-long struggle of Kash­miri people against the ille­gal Indian occupation.

Banners highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris have been put on display across the country, including airports, railway stations, and national highways. The observance of this day is also aimed at highlighting the long-standing unsettled dispute of Jammu and Kash­mir internationally and ap­prising the people of occu­pied Kashmir that they are not alone in this hour of trial and turmoil, as the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir are wholeheartedly with them.

The hearts of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir beat in unison and Pakistan will continue full moral, po­litical, and diplomatic sup­port to the people of Indi­an Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in their just and principled struggle for freedom until it reaches its logical end.

For more than seven de­cades, it has been a battle of hope against overwhelm­ing odds, of courage against fear, and sacrifice against tyranny. But through all of it, the Kashmiri people have persisted and stood firm in the face of the continuing In­dian campaign of brutaliza­tion, which has used every inhuman tactic and draconi­an law to perpetuate the ille­gal occupation in IIOJK.

India has kept a major part of the internationally ac­knowledged disputed Hima­layan Jammu Kashmir state in her illegal and forced oc­cupation since October 27, 1947, against the aspirations of the people of the Kashmir. India is using state terror­ism against the Kashmiris, in­cluding extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, fake encounters, and staged cor­don-and-search operations. Over 900,000 Indian occupa­tion forces have turned IIOJK into an open prison, but the desperation of the RSS-BJP dispensation to control the in­digenous Kashmiri movement has completely run aground.

The Jammu and Kashmir’s dispute is one of the oldest pending items on the agenda of the UN Security Council. The dispute remains unre­solved due to India’s obsti­nate refusal to honor its com­mitments and its disrespect for fundamental human rights and international law.

India’s illegal and unilater­al actions of August 5, 2019, are also in blatant violation of international law, includ­ing the UN Charter, the 4th Geneva Convention, and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions stipulating that the final disposition of the state of Jammu and Kash­mir would be made in ac­cordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspic­es of the United Nations.