Kashmiris struggle for right of self-determination can’t be suppressed: KP CM

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here Sunday said that on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government express complete Solidarity with Kashmiri people. He reiterated their resolve to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to them in their struggle to get the right to self-determination. In a statement issued on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Syed Arshad Hussain Shah said that the right to self-determination was the fundamental right of the people of Kashmir, and their struggle for the same could not be suppressed through oppression by the Indian government, adding that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand side by side their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle, and will continue to do so until they get their right to self-determination. The Caretaker Chief Minister urged upon international community and the human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian government brutalities in occupied Kashmir, and play their due role in giving Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination by getting implemented the resolutions of United Nations in letter and spirit.