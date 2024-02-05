Kashmiris struggle for right of self-determination can’t be suppressed: KP CM

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here Sun­day said that on Kash­mir Solidarity Day, the people of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and the provin­cial government express complete Solidarity with Kashmiri people. He re­iterated their resolve to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to them in their struggle to get the right to self-deter­mination. In a statement issued on Kashmir Soli­darity Day, Syed Arshad Hussain Shah said that the right to self-determi­nation was the fundamen­tal right of the people of Kashmir, and their strug­gle for the same could not be suppressed through oppression by the Indian government, adding that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand side by side their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle, and will continue to do so un­til they get their right to self-determination. The Caretaker Chief Minister urged upon international community and the hu­man rights organizations to take notice of the Indi­an government brutalities in occupied Kashmir, and play their due role in giv­ing Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination by getting implemented the resolu­tions of United Nations in letter and spirit.