Monday, February 05, 2024
Kate Garraway determined to stay busy after emotional farewell to beloved Derek

News Desk
February 05, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

LONDON  -   Kate Garraway is slated to make an emotional return to work on Monday, just three days after bidding farewell to her beloved husband Derek Draper at his funeral. The 56-year-old Good Morning Britain (GMB) host plans to share her thoughts in a live interview from her home before reuniting with co-host Ben Shephard later in the week. Despite the heartbreak of losing her 56-year-old husband to long-Covid last month, Kate, a grieving mother, has expressed to friends her desire to stay occupied and find solace in her work during this challenging period of mourning. A source told The Sun: ‘Kate has had an incredibly rough past couple of months, and it has taken its toll mentally and physically. ‘But she is a workhorse, and journalism, being on live TV, runs through her blood - it’s what she knows and loves.’ She was last seen on GMB on December 8, and is provisionally scheduled to return to TV full-time, although ITV have offered their full support and said she can take time off when she needs. A source added: ‘Kate’s wellbeing is everyone’s main concern.’ They added: ‘It’s not a decision she’s taken lightly but she’s genuinely excited to get back into the studio.’

News Desk

