Korea to provide seed potato to Pakistan for producing virus-free seed

APP
February 05, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   The Republic of Korea un­der its Technical Coop­eration Projects (TCP) would provide 160,000 tons of certified seed po­tatoes to Pakistan during five years. The initiative maiming at to ensure the availability of virus-free seeds potatoes and con­tributing significantly to the agricultural sector development, said Chair­man Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali. Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that four aeroponics green­houses, 32 screenhouses and supplying a cold store and 100 KW solar systems to meet goals would also be estab­lished. The PARC) in col­laboration with Korean Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA) was working on aeroponic technology, which will transform Pakistan’s potato production, he added. PARC-KOPIA were also working for achiev­ing self-sufficiency in po­tato seeds, which would reduce the reliance on imported seeds. He fur­ther informed that only 2% of Pakistan’s potato seed requirement was being fulfilled locally and we relied on importing 98% of its seed demand. With the implementation of this cutting-edge facil­ity, Pakistan is poised to achieve self-sufficiency in potato seed production, he added. Dr Ali said that the aeroponic technology, which can yield 50 to 60 potato seeds per plant compared to just five from conventional meth­ods. Pakistan currently imports 15,000 to 20,000 tonnes of potato seeds yearly due to low-quali­ty local seeds, straining farmers who can’t afford better options and re­sulting in lower yields, he added. He said that projects worth over $8 million for livestock and smart farming set to launch in 2025, which would help to transform local agriculture and live­stock sectors.

