KP CS, IGP visit Kohat district

February 05, 2024
KOHAT  -   KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam, and Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Khan on Sunday visited Ko­hat district regarding the peaceful conduct of the general election. 

Commissioner Kohat Di­vision Abid Khan, RPO Ko­hat Sher Akbar Khan, Dep­uty Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, and District Police Officer Far­han Khan were also pres­ent on the occasion. They were briefed about the in­dividual and collective re­sponsibilities for the elec­tion, including a detailed review of the security ar­rangements, the election security plan, and other important issues. 

KP Chief Secretary said that ensuring implemen­tation of the code of con­duct and SOPs issued by the Election Commission and conducting peaceful elections is the first pri­ority of all of us.

