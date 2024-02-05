KP CS, IGP visit Kohat district

KOHAT - KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam, and Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Khan on Sunday visited Kohat district regarding the peaceful conduct of the general election.
Commissioner Kohat Division Abid Khan, RPO Kohat Sher Akbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, and District Police Officer Farhan Khan were also present on the occasion. They were briefed about the individual and collective responsibilities for the election, including a detailed review of the security arrangements, the election security plan, and other important issues.
KP Chief Secretary said that ensuring implementation of the code of conduct and SOPs issued by the Election Commission and conducting peaceful elections is the first priority of all of us.