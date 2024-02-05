Long struggles, sacrifices of Kashmiris for right to self-determination

PESHAWAR - Every year, Kashmir solidarity day is ob­served on February 5 in Pakistan to honour the 77 years long strug­gle and matchless sacrifices of the oppressed Kashmiris of the Indi­an Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) despite endless oppression, human rights abuses and state terrorism at the hands of Indian occupational forces for over seven decades.

From Karachi to Khyber and Gawdar to Muzaffarabad, the peo­ple of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir are all set to pay glowing tributes to the martyrs of Indian Occupied Jummu and Kashmir who sacri­ficed their lives during the legiti­mate freedom movement started on October 27, 1947.

Raise placards and banners with slogans like ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pa­kistan and Indians forces go out of Kashmir”, the Kashmiris on both side of the LoC and Pakistanis would demand from UN, interna­tional powers and human rights or­ganisations to put pressure on the fascist Modi government to restore the special status of IIOJK and give rights of self determination to over 10 million oppressed Kashmiris as promised to them by the UN.

Besides Kashmiris, the civil soci­ety, political and religious parties, lawyers’, students, bodies, trans­porters, trade, farmers, unions and general public planned pro­test rallies and demonstrations in connection with Kashmir solidari­ty day in all provinces of Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Kashmir, the heaven on Earth, has been blazing for more than seven decades, unnoticed by those who make global decisions. Un­leashing terror, Indian military forces had illegally invaded Kash­mir against the will of Kashmiris and occupied it soon after the cre­ation of Pakistan with no respect for human rights, UN Charter and international laws,” said Prof Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman, In­ternational Relations Department, University of Peshawar while talk­ing to APP.

He said India had been openly disregarding International laws and UN Security Council’s resolu­tions and committed sheer human rights violation in the illegally oc­cupied valley, adding Indian occu­pied forces had broken all records of atrocities and unleashed brutal­ities against innocent Kashmiris in a bid to press their legitimate free­dom struggle but could not suc­ceeded in their nefarious designs despite 77 years endless brutali­ties and human rights abuses.

“By abolishing the special status of IIOJK, India’s nefarious designs regarding promoting Hindu ide­ology and hatred against Muslims besides settling Hindus in IIOJK has stood exposed,” Dr Ejaz said.

Manzoorul Haq, former ambas­sador said that October 27, 1947 and August 5, 2019 are black days in the history of Kashmir as on these days, India had made deep-rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their history, lan­guage and ethno-cultural identity. He said India’s persistent repres­sion, depriving Kashmiris of all liberties and human rights abus­es at IIOJK were one of the root causes of an indigenous freedom movement in the held valley.

Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Vice Chairman, Jummu and Kashmir Peoples League said that Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed with a renewed pledge to con­tinue supporting the indigenous freedom movement at IIOJK polit­ically, morally and diplomatically. He said Indian occupation forces were involved in extra judicial kill­ing of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters, putting the Kashmiri leadership behind bars, imposing clampdown on media and used rape of women and molestation of children as weapon of war.

The gruesome violation of hu­man rights including forced disap­pearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves, imposition of longest cur­few on some 10 million unarmed Kashmiris, extra judicial killings, rape and molestation of women and children have exposed India’s ugly secular face, he said.

He said over 162,000 Kashmiris were subjected to inhuman tor­ture by the Indian forces since 1989. Referring to the Septem­ber 2021’s Pakistani dossier hav­ing strong evidences of India’s involvement in war crimes and human rights abuses in IIOJK said about 8,652 unmarked graves had been identified in 89 villages of six districts in the held valley while bodies of 37 Kashmiris burnt alive by Indian forces were beyond rec­ognition.

“Since 1989, over 96,000 cas­es of extra judicial killings, around 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, over 25,000 pellet guns injuries, 11,250 women raped, 23,000 women widowed and over 108,000 children were orphaned by the Indian army,” he added.

Ambassador Manzoorul Haq said that the illegal occupation of Kashmir valley by India contra­vened multiple articles of the 30 fundamental human rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) drafted by repre­sentatives from all the regions of the world including India on De­cember 10, 1948 and was subse­quently adopted by the United Na­tions General Assembly ( UNGA).

This declaration is applied on all the signatory members of the UN including India and restrained them from abuse, exploitation, maltreatment and all kinds of vi­olence besides violation of any fundamental rights protected in UDHR, he said.

Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, member All Parties Hurriyat Con­ference (Gillani Group) said that people of the held Kashmir were deprived of all liberties including communication, free media and internet where the journalists of independent media were being harassed, killed and jailed after ex­posing Indian forces’ war crimes and human rights abuses.

They said road to peace in South Asia is passing through Kashmir and lasting peace in subcontinent was not possible unless resolution of the core issue of Kashmir as per wishes and aspirations of Kash­miris.