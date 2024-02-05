Mansehra, Abbottabad districts receive heavy snowfall during second spell

ABBOTTABAD - Upper parts of district Mansehra and Abbottabad Sunday received heavy snow during the second spell of snowfall while the rest of the areas have also re­ceived heavy rain. According to the details, popular tourist spots like Shogran received approximately one foot of snow, Kaghan around 6 inches, Naran surpassing two feet in certain areas and reaching four to five feet in the surrounding regions while Galyat received up 8 inches of snow and Thandyani more than one foot. In response to the special direc­tives of Shabir Khan Director General Kaghan Devel­opment Authority (KDA), the teams were assisting and guiding incoming tourists and local residents, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) has mobilized staff and machinery to various locations. Seven young tourists found themselves stranded while attempt­ing to navigate during the night. Inspector Environ­ment, Mahmood Khan, and his team safely escorted them back to their hotel. According to the DC spokes­person, incoming tourists are advised to take safety measures, stay informed, and remain in contact with the district administration in case of emergencies. The district administration’s machinery, in collabo­ration with other departments, is actively involved in clearing roads affected by snowfall. Similarly, fol­lowing the directives of Director General GDA Shah Rukh Ali and the guidance of Director Technical Syed Zahid Kazmi, the field staff of the GDA has success­fully cleared snow-covered roads. Despite continu­ous snowfall in recent days, the GDA field staff has worked tirelessly day and night to keep the roads open. Their commitment to maintaining accessible roads for tourists and locals has remained unwaver­ing, even during adverse weather conditions.