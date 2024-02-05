Monday, February 05, 2024
Minister for education calls on Punjab governor

Staff Reporter
February 05, 2024
LAHORE   -   Provincial Minister for Education Mansoor Qadir met Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House on Sunday. The governor, also chancellor of the public sector universities, held a detailed discussion with the education minister on matters pertaining to higher education. They exchanged their views for solving administrative and academic problems of the universities on priority. Mansoor Qadir submitted his recommendations to the governor for bringing improvement in the universities affairs.

