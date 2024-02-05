Monday, February 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

MQM-P announces to support ANP’s candidate in Karachi

Agencies
February 05, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday announced to sup­port Awami National Party’s (ANP) can­didate in Karachi in general election 2024. Addressing a joint press confer­ence, Senior Deputy Convener of MQM Mustafa Kamal said that his party will unconditionally support Shahi Syed of ANP on PS-88 Karachi in the upcoming polls. He termed the MQM-P support of ANP candidate in Karachi as a historic step in provincial and central politics. Reacting to Kamal’s comments, that both parties will work on solving the problems of provincial capital as ANP has the street power to win elections.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) managed to get the support of Jamiat Ulemae Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on another provincial assembly constituency from Karachi. Both the parties strike seat adjustment on PS-99 as JUI-F’s nominee Babar Qamar has withdrawn in favour of the MQM-P can­didate. The JUI-F announced to support Farhan Ansari of the MQM-P from PS-99.

SAPM inaugurates welfare projects worth Rs1.8b for Balochistan

Babar Qamar and Farhan Ansari in their meeting also discussed issues of the constituency. On January 10, a meeting between politicians of Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), MQM-P, JUI-F and Awami National Party (ANP) was held to discuss elec­tion alliance against PPP. Sources told ARY News that the meeting deliberated on fielding joint candidates across the province and a ‘common plan of action’. The meeting vowed to free people of Sindh from ‘corruption, incompetence and mismanagement”.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1707025642.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024