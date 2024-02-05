MQM-P announces to support ANP’s candidate in Karachi

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday announced to sup­port Awami National Party’s (ANP) can­didate in Karachi in general election 2024. Addressing a joint press confer­ence, Senior Deputy Convener of MQM Mustafa Kamal said that his party will unconditionally support Shahi Syed of ANP on PS-88 Karachi in the upcoming polls. He termed the MQM-P support of ANP candidate in Karachi as a historic step in provincial and central politics. Reacting to Kamal’s comments, that both parties will work on solving the problems of provincial capital as ANP has the street power to win elections.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) managed to get the support of Jamiat Ulemae Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on another provincial assembly constituency from Karachi. Both the parties strike seat adjustment on PS-99 as JUI-F’s nominee Babar Qamar has withdrawn in favour of the MQM-P can­didate. The JUI-F announced to support Farhan Ansari of the MQM-P from PS-99.

Babar Qamar and Farhan Ansari in their meeting also discussed issues of the constituency. On January 10, a meeting between politicians of Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), MQM-P, JUI-F and Awami National Party (ANP) was held to discuss elec­tion alliance against PPP. Sources told ARY News that the meeting deliberated on fielding joint candidates across the province and a ‘common plan of action’. The meeting vowed to free people of Sindh from ‘corruption, incompetence and mismanagement”.