February 05, 2024
MQM-P is nothing but a dead horse: Murad Ali Shah

Agencies
February 05, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  Former Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah asserted that the Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment Pakistan (MQM-P) is a fading political entity, akin to a “dead horse” sustained only through concerted efforts to keep it alive. During a press conference in Hyderabad, Shah reminisced about the past, recalling instances where fi­nancial contributions were necessary to navigate Karachi, emphasizing the current state of the MQM resorting to seeking external support.

Shah highlighted the histori­cal significance of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Hyder­abad, asserting its strong pres­ence in Sindh and optimistic prospects in Punjab. He cau­tioned voters against support­ing parties that might squan­der their votes and singled out Bilawal Bhutto as the visionary leader driving the PPP’s agen­da. Addressing his own expul­sion, Shah questioned the mo­tives behind the decision. The former Sindh Chief Minister ac­knowledged the diverse linguis­tic composition of PPP support­ers and projected confidence in securing 45 to 50 seats. While not predicting an overwhelm­ing victory, he emphasized the party’s positive performance in Balochistan and Khyber Pak­htunkhwa (KPK), emphasiz­ing that their overall standing would be commendable.

