MQM-P is nothing but a dead horse: Murad Ali Shah

HYDERABAD - Former Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah asserted that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) is a fading political entity, akin to a “dead horse” sustained only through concerted efforts to keep it alive. During a press conference in Hyderabad, Shah reminisced about the past, recalling instances where financial contributions were necessary to navigate Karachi, emphasizing the current state of the MQM resorting to seeking external support.
Shah highlighted the historical significance of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Hyderabad, asserting its strong presence in Sindh and optimistic prospects in Punjab. He cautioned voters against supporting parties that might squander their votes and singled out Bilawal Bhutto as the visionary leader driving the PPP’s agenda. Addressing his own expulsion, Shah questioned the motives behind the decision. The former Sindh Chief Minister acknowledged the diverse linguistic composition of PPP supporters and projected confidence in securing 45 to 50 seats. While not predicting an overwhelming victory, he emphasized the party’s positive performance in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), emphasizing that their overall standing would be commendable.