Naqvi chairs cabinet meeting, approves upgradation of Bab-e-Azadi

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 39th Punjab cabinet meeting at CM Office, here on Sunday.
Another national and historical decision had been taken in the Punjab cabinet meeting which pertains to undertaking the upgradation of the Bab-e-Azadi at Wahga Border crossing, which would be redesigned on the pattern of the Lahore Fort. The cabinet granted an approval for extension and redesigning project of Bab-e-Azadi, the Parade Ground, along with issuance of funds.
The CM said that Bab-e-Azadi would be upgraded on the pattern of Lahore Fort and the entrance gate would be designed on the pattern of Alamgiri Gate of the Lahore Fort. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to install big LCDs for showing parade at the Bab-e-Azadi. He said excellent facilities would be provided along with undertaking extension of the Parade Ground, adding that the parking area would be made further spacious.
It was informed during the briefing that seating capacity of the people in the Parade Ground would be enhanced approximately up to 18,000 after its upgradation and the height of Bab-e-Azadi project would be approximately 120 feet.
Approval was granted for the nomination of the new board members and the Punjab government’s 2023 policy to allot government residencies.