Naqvi chairs cabinet meeting, approves upgradation of Bab-e-Azadi

LAHORE   -   Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 39th Punjab cabinet meeting at CM Office, here on Sunday. 

Another national and historical de­cision had been taken in the Punjab cabinet meeting which pertains to un­dertaking the upgradation of the Bab-e-Azadi at Wahga Border crossing, which would be redesigned on the pattern of the Lahore Fort. The cabinet granted an approval for extension and redesign­ing project of Bab-e-Azadi, the Parade Ground, along with issuance of funds. 

The CM said that Bab-e-Azadi would be upgraded on the pattern of Lahore Fort and the entrance gate would be de­signed on the pattern of Alamgiri Gate of the Lahore Fort. Mohsin Naqvi or­dered to install big LCDs for showing parade at the Bab-e-Azadi. He said ex­cellent facilities would be provided along with undertaking extension of the Parade Ground, adding that the parking area would be made further spacious.

It was informed during the brief­ing that seating capacity of the peo­ple in the Parade Ground would be en­hanced approximately up to 18,000 after its upgradation and the height of Bab-e-Azadi project would be approx­imately 120 feet. 

Approval was granted for the nomi­nation of the new board members and the Punjab government’s 2023 policy to allot government residencies.

