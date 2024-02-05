National athletes compete at Nayza Armwrestling Championship Season 2

The season 2 of Nayza Armwrestling Championship 2024 witnessed a thrilling display of strength and skill as the nation's elite armwrestlers, alongside emerging talents from both youth and senior categories, battled it out for the title of Mr. Power Arm at Nayza Store, Bahria Town Lahore in Round 1.

After successful completion of round 1, now round 2 will be held in the same categories at Nayza Gulberg Branch on February 10, 2024, and the grand finale will follow the round 2, where the winners from each round will compete for the title of Mr. Power Arm in their respective weight categories.

In the –85 kg youth category, standout athletes including Qasim, Abdul Aziz, Mehrab Khan, and Rehan made their mark. Abdul Aziz, the esteemed Major Armwrestling President, shared his excitement about reaching the final. "After clinching the Mr. Power Arm title in the –80 kg category last season, I'm determined to secure another victory this year. Nayza's commitment to nurturing armwrestling and other sports is creating valuable opportunities for young athletes to shine and progress," he stated.

The –80 kg senior category saw impressive performances from Hamid, Haroon Khokhar, Mateen Asif, and Mukarram. Mateen Asif, a celebrated armwrestler with international accolades, praised Nayza's efforts in elevating the sport. "This season, Nayza has outdone itself, attracting top-tier competitors and offering better rewards. The level of competition has significantly intensified, challenging me to push my limits to reach the final. It's clear that Nayza's initiatives are instrumental in advancing armwrestling on a national scale," he remarked.

The –60 kg youth category's initial elimination round winners included Maaz, Arham, Huzaifa, Shehryar, and Wahid, while the 85+ kg youth category saw Ali Hamza, Hassan Butt, Rana Akbar, Mubashir, and Huzaifa Amjad advance.

In the –75 kg youth category, the first round of eliminations was conquered by Atif, Adil Pappu, Naeem Sultan, and Ameer Hamza. Adil Pappu, after securing his spot in the final, expressed his appreciation for Nayza's role in promoting sports among the youth. "Victory in my weight category has propelled me to the final, and for that, I'm immensely thankful to Nayza. Their efforts in fostering a competitive yet supportive environment are commendable. I'm looking forward to claiming the title in my category," he added.