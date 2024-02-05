National athletes excel in round 1 of Nayza Armwrestling C’ship

LAHORE - The season 2 of Nayza Armwrestling Cham­pionship 2024 witnessed a thrilling display of strength and skill as the nation’s elite arm­wrestlers, alongside emerging talents from both youth and senior categories, battled it out for the title of Mr. Power Arm at Nayza Store, Bahria Town Lahore in Round 1. Af­ter successful completion of round 1, now round 2 will be held in the same categories at Nayza Gulberg Branch on February 10 while the grand finale will follow the round 2, where the winners from each round will compete for the title of Mr. Power Arm in their respective weight categories.

In the –85 kg youth category, standout athletes including Qasim, Abdul Aziz, Meh­rab Khan, and Rehan made their mark. Ab­dul Aziz, President of Major Armwrestling, said: “After clinching the Mr. Power Arm title in the –80 kg category in Season 1, I’m determined to earn another victory in Sea­son 2. Nayza’s commitment to nurturing armwrestling and other sports is creating valuable opportunities for youngsters to shine and progress,” he added.

The –80 kg senior category saw impres­sive performances from Hamid, Haroon Khokhar, Mateen Asif, and Mukarram. Mateen Asif, a national armwrestler, also praised Nayza’s efforts in elevating the sport. “This season, Nayza has outdone it­self, attracting top-tier competitors and of­fering better rewards. The level of competi­tion has significantly intensified, challenging me to push my limits to reach the final.”

The –60 kg youth category’s initial elimi­nation round winners included Maaz, Ar­ham, Huzaifa, Shehryar, and Wahid, while the 85+ kg youth category saw Ali Hamza, Hassan Butt, Rana Akbar, Mubashir, and Huzaifa Amjad advance. In the –75 kg youth category, the first round of eliminations was conquered by Atif, Adil Pappu, Naeem Sultan, and Ameer Hamza.