Online booking for HBL PSL 9 tickets commences from 6th

LAHORE   -   The online booking of tickets for the HBL PSL 9 matches will begin from February 6 (Tuesday) at 5:00 pm while the sale of physical tickets will start from February 12 at the designated courier service centers. The HBL PSL 9 opening match is sched­uled for February 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The final will be played at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi on March 18. Cricket fans may pre-book match tickets online at pcb.tcs.com. pk. These tickets will be de­livered at homes by the des­ignated courier service or may be collected from the TCS centers. Physical tickets have been made mandatory for all HBL PSL 9 matches. E-tickets (self-printed or digital copies) will not be accepted for entry to the stadias dur­ing the tournament. Tickets booked online can also be collected from TCS designat­ed pick-up centres or can be home-delivered by TCS. The opening ceremony and first match of the ninth edition of the HBL PSL is scheduled to take place on 17 February at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The tickets have been set at PKR 6,000 (VIP), PKR 3,000 (Premium), PKR 2,000 (First class) and PKR 1,000 (Gen­eral). The tickets for the final, to be played on 18 March at the National Bank Sta­dium in Karachi, have been set at PKR 8,000 (VIP), PKR 4,000 (Premium), PKR 2,500 (First class) and PKR 1,000 (General). The tickets for the qualifier will be sold for PKR 5,000 (VIP), PKR 2,500 (Premium), PKR 1500 (First class) and PKR 750 (Gen­eral) while tickets for the two eliminators have been priced at PKR 5,000 (VIP), PKR 3,000 (Premium), PKR 1500 (First class) and PKR 750 (General).

