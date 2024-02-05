Overpopulation poses multi­faceted challenges globally, straining resources, exacerbat­ing environmental degradation, and impacting socio-economic dynamics. Pressures on land, wa­ter, and energy resources intensi­fy as populations burgeon, lead­ing to resource depletion and environmental stress. Urbaniza­tion burgeons, leading to over­crowded cities, inadequate infra­structure, and housing shortages. The strain on healthcare, educa­tion, and employment opportuni­ties amplifies societal disparities. Environmental degradation esca­lates as consumption rises, con­tributing to climate change and biodiversity loss.

Addressing overpopulation ne­cessitates comprehensive strate­gies—accessible family planning, education, and empowerment of women, coupled with sustainable resource management. Balancing population growth with equitable resource distribution and envi­ronmental stewardship remains pivotal for a sustainable, harmo­nious future.

AYESHA RAFIQ,

Rawalpindi.