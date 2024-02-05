Overpopulation poses multifaceted challenges globally, straining resources, exacerbating environmental degradation, and impacting socio-economic dynamics. Pressures on land, water, and energy resources intensify as populations burgeon, leading to resource depletion and environmental stress. Urbanization burgeons, leading to overcrowded cities, inadequate infrastructure, and housing shortages. The strain on healthcare, education, and employment opportunities amplifies societal disparities. Environmental degradation escalates as consumption rises, contributing to climate change and biodiversity loss.
Addressing overpopulation necessitates comprehensive strategies—accessible family planning, education, and empowerment of women, coupled with sustainable resource management. Balancing population growth with equitable resource distribution and environmental stewardship remains pivotal for a sustainable, harmonious future.
AYESHA RAFIQ,
Rawalpindi.