Pak Armed Forces pay tributes to Kashmiris struggle

RAWALPINDI - The Armed Forces of Pakistan, including the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Service Chiefs, have paid a rich tribute to the people of Kashmir for their unwavering resolve and valiant struggle against severe human rights violations and the oppressive lockdown imposed by Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Kashmir, an issue that has remained unresolved on the United Nations agenda since1948, continues to call for a solution that aligns with the aspirations of its people. The Armed Forces emphasized the necessity of resolving the conflict in accordance with the United Nations Resolutions, which support the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir. Despite enduring decades of atrocities at the hands of Indian occupation forces, the spirit of the Kashmiri people and their legitimate freedom struggle remains unbroken. The Armed Forces expressed a profound belief in the eventual success of the Kashmiris’ heroic fight for independence, echoing the sentiment that the night is always darkest before dawn, and asserting that the struggle for ‘Azadi’ (freedom) is destined to succeed, InshAllah (God willing).