Pak Armed Forces pay tributes to Kashmiris struggle

RAWALPINDI - The Armed Forces of Pakistan, including the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJC­SC) and Service Chiefs, have paid a rich tribute to the people of Kashmir for their unwaver­ing resolve and valiant struggle against severe human rights violations and the oppressive lockdown imposed by Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Kashmir, an issue that has remained unresolved on the United Nations agenda since1948, continues to call for a solution that aligns with the aspirations of its peo­ple. The Armed Forces em­phasized the necessity of resolving the conflict in accordance with the Unit­ed Nations Resolutions, which support the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir. Despite enduring decades of atroc­ities at the hands of Indian occupation forces, the spir­it of the Kashmiri people and their legitimate free­dom struggle remains un­broken. The Armed Forces expressed a profound be­lief in the eventual success of the Kashmiris’ hero­ic fight for independence, echoing the sentiment that the night is always darkest before dawn, and assert­ing that the struggle for ‘Azadi’ (freedom) is des­tined to succeed, InshAllah (God willing).