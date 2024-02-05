Pakistan reminds world community of responsibility towards oppressed Kashmiris

Pakistan on Monday urged the United Nations to honour the commitments it had made 76 years ago and support the Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination.

In a message released on occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, caretaker Foreign Minister Jali Abbas Jilani also reminded the international community of its responsibility towards the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Including Pakistan, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed worldwide on Monday, condemning Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris over the past 76 years.

Jilani said that on its part, Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, adding that the country would continue to lend full moral, diplomatic and political support to their just struggle for realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination.



Meanwhile, the Foreign Office arranged a walk on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day here at the Constitution Avenue to express solidarity with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi, officials of the Foreign Office participated in the walk in large numbers to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The participants of the walk said Pakistan would continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

They also called for the realisation of their just right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter and as guaranteed in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolutions.



“On this Kashmir Solidarity Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to peace and justice. Together, we stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, advocating for their rights and a peaceful resolution to the longstanding issue,” the FO stated in a post on social media platform X.