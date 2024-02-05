Monday, February 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan’s exports to China up by 46pc in 7 months

Pakistan’s exports to China up by 46pc in 7 months
Web Desk
12:00 PM | February 05, 2024
Business

 Pakistan’s export of goods and services to China witnessed an increase of 46 percent during the seven months (July to January).

According to sources, the overall exports to China were recorded at US $1.7214 billion during July-January (2023-24) against exports of US $1.18 billion during July-January (2022-23).

On the other hand, the imports from China into the country during July-January were recorded at US $7.71 billion against US $7.66 billion last year, sources added.

On January, Pakistan’s export of goods and services to China witnessed an increase of 39.44 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to China were recorded at US $1223.532 million during July-November (2023-24) against exports of US $877.444 million during July-November (2022-23), SBP data revealed. On a year-to-year basis, the exports to China also surged by 36.29 per cent from $199.058 million in November 2022, against the exports of $271.316 million in November 2023.

Raging forest fires in Chile kill at least 99

It is pertinent to mention here that China earlier “agreed” on a rollover of $2 billion debt to Pakistan.

According to sources with the finance ministry, the $2 billion debt will be rolled over before the maturity date on the existing conditions.

Sources said that less than 2 percent interest will be applied on the deposit of $2 billion debt from China.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1707099363.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024