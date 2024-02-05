Pakistan sends 5th batch of relief goods for Gazans

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has dis­patched the fifth batch of re­lief goods for the people of Gaza, hard hit by the war imposed by Israel. The re­lief goods were dispatched from Nur Khan Air Base by a special flight of Pakistan Air Force. The aid shipment con­sists of essential items in­cluding warm tents and blan­kets as per the Gaza’s ground needs. The special flight will reach Egypt, with the re­lief supplies, where the Paki­stani ambassador will receive the relief goods. After receiv­ing the relief supplies, they will be sent to Gaza for dis­tribution. Officials of Nation­al Disaster Management Au­thority, Ministry of External Affairs and Armed Forces at­tended the departure cere­mony at Nur Khan Air base. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan fully supports the Palestinian people and condemns the use of force by Israel against civilians, es­pecially women and children in Gaza. It is also important to note that sixth relief ship­ment of 100 tons of relief goods has also been arranged by NDMA which will be sent to from Karachi. So far, a to­tal of 230 tons of relief goods have been sent by Pakistan to the suffering people of Gaza.