Monday, February 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“The cosmos is within us. We are made of star-stuff. We are a way for the universe to know itself.” –Carl Sagan

Past in Perspective
February 05, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

The invention of the telescope in the early 17th century marked a transformative moment in human understanding of the cosmos. Dutch spectacle maker Hans Lippershey is often credit­ed with its creation around 1608. This optical mar­vel employed convex and concave lenses to magni­fy distant objects, enabling astronomers like Galileo Galilei to make groundbreaking observations. Gali­leo’s telescopic discoveries, such as the moons of Ju­piter and the phases of Venus, challenged prevailing celestial views and supported the heliocentric mod­el. The telescope not only revolutionised astrono­my but also laid the foundation for advancements in optics, leading to a deeper exploration of the uni­verse and shaping the scientific revolution.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1707025642.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024