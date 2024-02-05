The invention of the telescope in the early 17th century marked a transformative moment in human understanding of the cosmos. Dutch spectacle maker Hans Lippershey is often credit­ed with its creation around 1608. This optical mar­vel employed convex and concave lenses to magni­fy distant objects, enabling astronomers like Galileo Galilei to make groundbreaking observations. Gali­leo’s telescopic discoveries, such as the moons of Ju­piter and the phases of Venus, challenged prevailing celestial views and supported the heliocentric mod­el. The telescope not only revolutionised astrono­my but also laid the foundation for advancements in optics, leading to a deeper exploration of the uni­verse and shaping the scientific revolution.