PIAF Founders Alliance of LCCI reiterates to continue serving businessmen

LAHORE - The PIAF Founders Alliance, the ruling group of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has reiter­ated its pledge of continuing to serve the business community with full vigour and passion like in the past, saying the Alli­ance was a symbol of the unity of the business community.

The alliance was fully unit­ed and there were no differ­ences in the premier business community group of the pro­vincial capital. It would win the forthcoming election with a thumping majority, as its manifesto stands for services to LCCI members, who want their businesses to grow; opening up LCCI doors to all.

These views were expressed in the meeting of the PIAF Founders Alliance held here on Sunday with its Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar in the chair. The meeting was attended by all the prominent leaders of the ‘PIAF’ and ‘Founders’, in­cluding former presidents of LCCI Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ali Mian, Shahzad Ali Malik, Mian Abuzar Shad, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, Tariq Misbahur Rahman, Abdul Ba­sit and acting chairman of PIAF Nasrullah Mughal.

The PIAF Founders Alliance Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar said that the 22-year long al­liance was as strong as a rock and no one can make a rift in this group whose sole aim is to serve the businessmen of all sectors without any biases.

The alliance, like in the pre­vious years, has been work­ing day and night to solve the problems of the business com­munity. The alliance has al­ways shown action and not just talks. The purpose of the PIAF Founders Alliance was not to criticise for the sake of criti­cism, but to show its perfor­mance by action. The problems of the industrialists and busi­nessmen were the problems of the PIAF Founders Alliance.

Senior Member Steering Com­mittee PIAF Founders Alliance Sheikh Muhammad Asif said that there was an ideal unity and agreement in PIAF Found­ers Alliance, thanks to which the members of Lahore Chamber get passport, identity card, driv­ing licence and other numerous facilities The senior leader of PIAF Founders Alliance Muham­mad Ali Mian said that the alli­ance has been achieving clean sweep for the last 22 years due to its excellent performance and it will be successful in the up­coming elections this year too with a huge margin.

The participants of the meeting expressed full confi­dence in the leadership of Al­liance Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar and Chairman Steering Committee Mian Muhammad Ashraf and the future activities of the Alliance and the coun­try’s economic situation were also discussed. They said that almost all major markets have announced to continue sup­port for the PIAF Founders Alli­ance. They said that they would raise all the business issues at all relevant forms, help ensure businessmen access to cheaper loan for their working capital needs or expansion plans.

Mian Anjum Nisar said that they were fully satisfied with the performance of the La­hore Chamber, being run by the PIAF Founders Alliance for a long time. He promised that Alliance would raise all the business issues at all relevant forms, help ensure business­men access to cheaper loan for their working capital needs or expansion plans. He said that the alliance tried its best to introduce sector specialists as their candidates for the LCCI Executive Committee with the sole objective to forward solid proposals to the government for economic progress and prosperity. He said that the country was passing through critical times and a true busi­ness leadership at every tier could help pull the country out of these economic issues.

Anjum Nisar appreciated the role of the private sector for contributing in develop­ment of the country and urged the government to avoid se­curing costly foreign loans for the purpose as Pakistan’s economy was suffering badly due to heavy debt servicing. He said that the alliance had already chalked out a compre­hensive plan that would help ensure economic progress and prosperity.