Monday, February 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM Kakar reaffirms Pakistan’s support for oppressed people of IIOJK

PM Kakar reaffirms Pakistan’s support for oppressed people of IIOJK
Web Desk
10:10 AM | February 05, 2024
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said that Pakistan will continue to extend its unstinted moral, diplomatic and political support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his message on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day issued by prime minister office, PM Kakar said that India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in IIOJK were a blatant violation of international law including the UN Charter, 4th Geneva Convention and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“India has since been engaged in efforts to further entrench these illegal measures through a series of steps aimed at altering the demographic structure and political landscape of IIOJK,” the prime minister added.

He said that the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ is annually observed on the 5th February to express Pakistan’s unwavering support to the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for realization of their right to self-determination.

President, PM, services chiefs reaffirm Pakistan's unwavering support to Kashmiris

It is also an occasion to pay rich tribute to the sacrifices made by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters during the last 76 years, PM Kakar and added that Pakistan had consistently maintained that a lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is possible only in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions provided that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir would be made in accordance with the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.

The prime minister said, over the last 76 years, India had carried out a relentless campaign to intimidate and suppress the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The iron-fisted Indian approach frequently manifested itself in extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions and custodial torture, he added.

ECP successfully completes printing of 260 million ballot papers

PM Kakar said India had muzzled the media and incarcerated the Kashmiri leadership and human rights defenders, adding  these excesses have been well-documented by several human rights organizations and international media outlets.

He said the Indian Supreme Court’s judgment of 11 December 2023 on the status of IIOJK was another step towards denial of the Kashmir people’s right to self-determination. PM Kakar said that the genuine aspirations of the Kashmiri people could not be undermined through such domestic legislation or judicial verdicts.

The prime minister said that India must allow unrestricted access to the UN and OIC observers, international media and human rights organizations to IIOJK to obtain first-hand information about the situation there; and investigate and report human rights violations.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1707099363.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024