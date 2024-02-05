PML-N backed IPP has edge over rivals in NA-128

LAHORE - The National Assembly constituency NA-128 Lahore has become a fo­cal point of attention as Awn Chaudhry, repre­senting the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), finds himself in an advantageous position due to the uncon­ditional support of Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz. The political situation of the consistency witnessed a shift when PML-N decided to abstain from nominating any candidate against Awn, adhering to seat adjustment agreement between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Istehkam-e-Pa­kistan Party (IPP). The to­tal number of registered voters in this constituency are 678,006, out of which 3,47,900 are male and 330,106 are female. Fol­lowing the differences that emerged among Jahangir Khan and Imran Khan, Awn Saqlain Chaudhry, once a close aide of former prime minister, broke away from his previous political affilia­tion and formed the IPP by joining Jahangir Khan Ta­reen’s camp. NA-128 is a diverse constituency com­prising parts of Model Town Tehsil, City Tehsil, Lahore Cantonment, and Walton Cantonment. The areas un­der these aforementioned Tehsils jurisdiction include Akramabad, Madinacolo­ny, Sheraz Villas, Cavalry ground, Railways Officers Colony Walton, Shah Jamal Town, PAF colony gulberg 3, Askari Housing complex gulberg 3, among others. In the 2018 elections, NA 128, formerly designated as NA-130, witnessed a victory for PTI’s Shafqat Mehmood with 127,590 votes against PML-N’s Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan. Despite secur­ing the seat for PTI, Imran Khan has opted not to field Shafqat Mehmood this time. Instead, the party has cho­sen the renowned legal ex­pert Salman Akram Raja, known for representing Imran Khan in various le­gal matters. Apart from that PPP’s Ghulam and TLP’s Asim Irshad Khan are also eyeing the National Assem­bly membership from NA-128. The constituency also includes two allied constitu­encies, PP-169 and PP-170, where notable candidates from different parties are set to compete. In PP-169, PML-N has nominated Kha­lid Pervaz Khokhar, who will face competition from PPP’s Muhammad Akram Rana, PTI’s Mian Mehmoodur Ra­sheed, and TLP’s Kabir Ah­mad. Meanwhile, in PP-170, PML-N’s candidate Rana Ahsan will compete against IPP’s Sana Adeel, PTI’s Ha­roon Akbar, and TLP’s Mu­hammad Bilal.