PML-N backed IPP has edge over rivals in NA-128

LAHORE - The National Assembly constituency NA-128 Lahore has become a focal point of attention as Awn Chaudhry, representing the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), finds himself in an advantageous position due to the unconditional support of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. The political situation of the consistency witnessed a shift when PML-N decided to abstain from nominating any candidate against Awn, adhering to seat adjustment agreement between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). The total number of registered voters in this constituency are 678,006, out of which 3,47,900 are male and 330,106 are female. Following the differences that emerged among Jahangir Khan and Imran Khan, Awn Saqlain Chaudhry, once a close aide of former prime minister, broke away from his previous political affiliation and formed the IPP by joining Jahangir Khan Tareen’s camp. NA-128 is a diverse constituency comprising parts of Model Town Tehsil, City Tehsil, Lahore Cantonment, and Walton Cantonment. The areas under these aforementioned Tehsils jurisdiction include Akramabad, Madinacolony, Sheraz Villas, Cavalry ground, Railways Officers Colony Walton, Shah Jamal Town, PAF colony gulberg 3, Askari Housing complex gulberg 3, among others. In the 2018 elections, NA 128, formerly designated as NA-130, witnessed a victory for PTI’s Shafqat Mehmood with 127,590 votes against PML-N’s Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan. Despite securing the seat for PTI, Imran Khan has opted not to field Shafqat Mehmood this time. Instead, the party has chosen the renowned legal expert Salman Akram Raja, known for representing Imran Khan in various legal matters. Apart from that PPP’s Ghulam and TLP’s Asim Irshad Khan are also eyeing the National Assembly membership from NA-128. The constituency also includes two allied constituencies, PP-169 and PP-170, where notable candidates from different parties are set to compete. In PP-169, PML-N has nominated Khalid Pervaz Khokhar, who will face competition from PPP’s Muhammad Akram Rana, PTI’s Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and TLP’s Kabir Ahmad. Meanwhile, in PP-170, PML-N’s candidate Rana Ahsan will compete against IPP’s Sana Adeel, PTI’s Haroon Akbar, and TLP’s Muhammad Bilal.