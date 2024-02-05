PML-N to run govt with consultation even it gets majority: Shehbaz

Says party willing to collaborate with other parties to address national issues n Act of buying voters with money insult to electorate n Recent rains an example to contrast performance of two parties n Says corruption index showed decline in PML-N tenures.
LAHORE - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that his party was committed to inclusive governance, willing to collaborate with other parties to address national issues, even if it secures a simple majority in the new parliament.
Speaking at a press conference held at the party office, Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism about receiving a clear mandate from the people to govern the country for the next five years.
Emphasizing his party’s belief in collective wisdom, he expressed readiness to advance through consultations with other political entities. Shehbaz Sharif also stressed that his party would honor the mandate bestowed by millions of voters who would determine the nation’s future through the ballot on February 8th.
Highlighting the link between instability and the lack development and prosperity, Shehbaz emphasized the necessity of political stability for economic progress. He criticized the dissemination of baseless slogans branding others as thieves, noting that such rhetoric only breeds uncertainty and societal discord.
Shehbaz Sharif accused the previous PTI government of destabilizing Pakistan through baseless allegations and criticized the role of certain individuals, including the former chief justice, in hampering progress on key projects.
Responding to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s call for a live debate, Shehbaz suggested comparing the development in Sindh and Punjab instead. The PML-N President ridiculed the PPP Chairman using the recent heavy rain in Karachi as an example to contrast the performance of the two parties. According to him, the impact of the rain alone was sufficient to highlight the differences in their governance.
Asserting the right of every candidate to campaign without fear, Shehbaz condemned the act of buying voters with distributed money as an insult to the electorate. He was referring to PPP supporters distributing money in the constituency where Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is contesting for the National Assembly seat in Lahore.
Regarding the alleged political victimization of the PTI founder, Shehbaz remarked that the individual in question previously proclaimed not to spare anyone and threatened to imprison adversaries, all while engaging in corrupt practices himself. In response to a question, he emphasized that democracy does not entail pardoning individuals involved in unlawful activities.
Shehbaz Sharif underscored the massive support shown by the masses through rallies, dispelling earlier reports that the PML-N leadership was avoiding public appearances.
Reflecting on his party’s past achievements during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, Shehbaz mentioned significant investments and infrastructure projects that benefited millions of people. In contrast, he criticized the PTI government for a perceived increase in corruption and mismanagement, citing examples of economic losses due to policy shifts.
Shehbaz delineated the achievements of his party during Nawaz Sharif’s governance tenure. He highlighted Pakistan’s significant influx of billions of dollars in investments, marking the largest in the nation’s history, during the elder Sharif’s 2013-17 government. Despite this, Shehbaz noted, the corruption perception index, as measured by Transparency International, declined.
He mentioned that although various allegations were leveled against the Nawaz government, none were substantiated due to their unfounded nature. Shehbaz emphasized the positive impact of PML-N projects, including motorways and mass transit systems, benefiting millions of people. Contrarily, Shehbaz pointed out that during the PTI’s term in government, the corruption perception index rose. He cited instances such as allowing exports and subsequent imports of sugar and wheat, resulting in substantial financial losses for Pakistan.
Recalling the destruction of people-oriented services like PKLI and hepatitis centers, Shehbaz criticized the cessation of free medicine supply during the PTI tenure. He referenced the PTI founding chairman’s rhetoric about less corruption under an honest leader, contrasting it with Transparency International’s declaration of him being more corrupt.
Shehbaz labeled the PTI government as a product of witchcraft and rigging, accusing the rival party of spreading baseless allegations to destabilize Pakistan. He highlighted the role of then Chief Justice Saqib Nisar in hindering projects like PKLI and delaying the Orange Line, while also mentioning the same judge’s declaration of the PTI chief as Sadiq and Amin [Honest and Truthful].
Citing Transparency International’s findings, Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that corruption consistently decreased during the rule of the Muslim League (N), contrasting sharply with the escalating corruption levels during Imran Khan’s tenure. Shehbaz Sharif asserted that the Lahore High Court’s extensive 300-page judgment on the Orange Line case failed to substantiate any corruption allegations, even by a penny. He remarked on the ridicule he faced despite receiving clearance from the National Crime Agency. Kawe Mousavi rejected the false and baseless allegation of transferring $1 billion to Singapore.
He contended that the corruption index witnessed a decline under the coalition government of 13 parties, dropping from 140 during Imran Niazi’s tenure to 133 during their administration. Shehbaz highlighted accomplishments during Nawaz Sharif’s reign, such as the establishment of PKLI, the Foundation Hospital in Swat, the Children’s Hospital in Multan, and the enhancement of healthcare and education infrastructure in Faisalabad, along with making Arfa a senator.
According to Shehbaz, corruption surged back to 140 during the PTI era, despite promises of creating one crore jobs and building fifty lakh houses, leading to increased unemployment. He underscored Transparency International’s report, proclaiming that the PML-N has consistently taken tangible measures to combat corruption in Pakistan.
Shehbaz Sharif lamented the exponential rise in corruption following Imran Khan’s premiership, as revealed by Transparency International’s report. He criticized the government of Imran Khan, derisively referring to it as the so-called Sadiq and Amin Niazi government, labeling it the most corrupt administration.