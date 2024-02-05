PML-N will rebuild Pakistan again after coming to power: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif, and party Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz pledged to redevelop Pakistan again after coming to power.

During the power show in Murree, Nawaz reiterated not only inflation and load shedding were least, but rates of petrol, fertilizers, gold, staple items; roti, atta, and vegetable were economical and accessible to common man during his government era.

Nawaz claimed only during the PML-N era, businesses thrive, economy flourish and basic necessities were met.

He vowed the voters to vote responsibly as vote can change the future of people and destiny of their generations. PML-N supremo requested the voters to stamp the ‘tiger’ (electoral symbol of PML-N) on Feb 8 and become the part of development and progress.

Nawaz criticised the Justice who gave the ruling against him and disqualified him. He stated, this country was devastated with his disqualification and now the Justice has been facing consequence of his ill- judgement with his resignation.

He also criticized his rival, PTI founder whose projects 5 million houses, billion trees projects were all flop and swayed the Pakistan and its people towards destruction.

Maryam Nawaz said, “It is the responsibility of ruler to serve the public and ruler is accountable to his people and Allah.”

Nawaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz reiterated to solve the all the basic problems of Murree and its people by providing gas supply, health facilities, and educational institutions if the PML-N voted to power. Nawaz pledged to the people that with the help of the youth, its party will develop Pakistan again.

Nawaz promised to launch train service from Rawalpindi to Kashmir via Murree. Nawaz said, Murree was the host of tourist all times and it deserved the development as the tourist spot.

He recalled the dark day of Murree incident, how then PM (PTI founder) couldn’t come to help the people covered in snow. He criticized the corruption of his rival whose illicit policies empowered mafias in Murree and led to the incident.

Nawaz and Maryam paid tribute to women in Murree who came out of their homes and show up in the gathering of PML-N in the support.

Murree was my second home after Lahore and picturesque Murree and its people are beautiful and close to my heart, Nawaz added.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz also paid tribute to Kashmiris on Kashmir Solidarity Day. he and his party standby with the Kashmiris and pay tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs.

During a power show in Murree, Nawaz said, Rawalpindi to Murree road, the most beautiful metal road was constructed during his era as chief minister in Punjab.

Nawaz Sharif has been claiming that the era of his government was the golden period of Pakistan as developmental projects including motorways, metrobuses and roads were constructed and inflation was low.