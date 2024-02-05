Polio Persistence

The recent detection of wild poliovirus in environmental sam­ples from various districts in Pakistan is a stark reminder that the battle against this crippling disease is far from over. According to reports from the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health, 28 environ­mental samples from 19 districts tested positive for wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in January alone. This alarming revelation, including the presence of the imported virus cluster, YB3A, raises serious con­cerns about the persistent threat of polio in the country.

The challenge of eradicating polio in Pakistan remains formida­ble, as highlighted by Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan. The imported virus cluster, identified in 120 out of 126 positive sewage samples and three human cases in the previous year, con­tinues to pose a significant threat. Despite extensive mass vaccina­tion campaigns and innovative strategies implemented in 2023, the virus persists, necessitating sustained and intensified efforts.

Pakistan’s commitment to wiping out the virus is evident, as stat­ed by Federal Secretary for Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani. The coun­try aims to interrupt polio transmission by the end of the current year. However, the recent detections underscore the need for a re­newed and unyielding focus on vaccination efforts. The imported vi­rus cluster demands a comprehensive and nationwide approach to ensure the protection of all children.

In the face of this challenge, emphasis must be placed on inno­vative strategies and the continuation of nationwide vaccination campaigns. Coordinator for the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, Dr. Shahzad Baig, highlighted the mul­tiple vaccination campaigns conducted last year to boost children’s immunity. The recently concluded nationwide campaign from Jan­uary 8 to 14, with plans for several more in all districts of detec­tion, demonstrates the collective determination to protect children from this paralytic disease.

The persistence of the imported virus cluster necessitates a dynam­ic and adaptable approach. Transit vaccination, nomadic vaccination, and integrated health camps are essential components of this strategy, as outlined by Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan. The collab­orative efforts of health officials, government bodies, and international organisations are crucial in addressing the complexity of polio trans­mission and achieving the ultimate goal of eradication in Pakistan.