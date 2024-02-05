Polio vigilance

For many decades in Pakistan, polio has been a major public health concern. Even though efforts have been made to eradicate the disease, it still poses a threat to the population, particularly in remote and underprivileged areas.
As a result, the country has placed a great deal of emphasis on polio education. The government and organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) have been promoting the importance of polio vaccinations and preventing the spread of the disease by conducting various initiatives and campaigns. The purpose of this education is to increase awareness of polio symptoms, the importance of routine immunisations, and how to maintain proper hygiene and sanitation practices to prevent the virus from spreading.
Polio education is frequently provided through schools, mosques, and community centres, reaching both children and adults. Despite the difficulties in reaching all segments of society due to cultural and social barriers, polio education efforts have been crucial in decreasing the number of cases of polio in Pakistan. It is crucial to maintain efforts towards polio education to eradicate the disease completely from the country and ensure a healthy future for its citizens.
MERAJ HAYAT,
Meerabad.