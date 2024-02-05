Polio vigilance

For many decades in Pakistan, polio has been a major pub­lic health concern. Even though ef­forts have been made to eradicate the disease, it still poses a threat to the population, particularly in re­mote and underprivileged areas.

As a result, the country has placed a great deal of empha­sis on polio education. The gov­ernment and organizations such as the World Health Organiza­tion (WHO) have been promot­ing the importance of polio vacci­nations and preventing the spread of the disease by conducting var­ious initiatives and campaigns. The purpose of this education is to increase awareness of polio symptoms, the importance of rou­tine immunisations, and how to maintain proper hygiene and san­itation practices to prevent the vi­rus from spreading.

Polio education is frequently pro­vided through schools, mosques, and community centres, reaching both children and adults. Despite the difficulties in reaching all seg­ments of society due to cultural and social barriers, polio education ef­forts have been crucial in decreas­ing the number of cases of polio in Pakistan. It is crucial to maintain efforts towards polio education to eradicate the disease complete­ly from the country and ensure a healthy future for its citizens.

MERAJ HAYAT,

Meerabad.