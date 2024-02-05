PresInterim PM assures smooth transition post-elections

Pakistan has adopted firm stance against terrorism.
ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar confirmed on Sunday that the caretaker government is set to hand over the reins following the upcoming elections on February 8, effectively dispelling months of speculation and conspiracy theories.
In a candid interview with a private television network, Kakar expressed confidence in the timely conduct of the elections, emphasizing that the caretaker administration has fulfilled its constitutional duties with diligence and he personally stands by all decisions made during this interim period.
Addressing Pakistan’s democratic journey, Kakar noted, “Our democracy is evolving. We are in a phase of transition, learning and growing through our flaws and weaknesses.” He further highlighted the post-election agenda, which includes parliamentary focus on necessary constitutional and legal reforms aimed at strengthening the democratic fabric of the nation, incorporating suggestions from various societal sectors.
The withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan and the subsequent proliferation of modern weaponry among terrorist factions, according to Kakar, have made terrorism a serious problem. He assured that Pakistan has adopted a firm stance against terrorism, with law enforcement agencies actively combating the threat.
The Prime Minister also shared insights from his diplomatic engagements, including his representation of Pakistan at the United Nations and discussions at the Belt and Road Forum in China, which led to the signing of ten memorandums of understanding to enhance cooperation, particularly in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.
Kakar commended the army chief’s effective response to an incursion from Iran, leading to a de-escalation of tensions and a mutual understanding of the importance of maintaining robust bilateral relations.
On the international front, Kakar revealed a threefold increase in aid to Gaza and a strong advocacy for Palestine through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), urging the Islamic world to support Palestinian self-determination.
Economically, Kakar pointed to the significant challenges faced upon assuming office, including rising inflation and a volatile exchange rate. His administration’s efforts to stabilize the economy involved a crackdown on smuggling and illegal dollar trade, maintaining the dollar rate at Rs 180, and implementing a simplified tax collection system. Additionally, about 35 billion dollars worth of MoUs were signed with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) playing a crucial role in attracting investment.
Looking ahead, Kakar disclosed plans for the privatization of key state-owned entities, including Pakistan International Airlines and the First Women Bank, in the government’s final cabinet meeting, marking a significant step towards economic reform and efficiency.
As the caretaker government prepares to conclude its term, Kakar’s leadership is poised to leave a lasting impact on Pakistan’s political, security, and economic landscape, setting the stage for a new chapter in the nation’s governance following the February 8 elections.