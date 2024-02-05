PTI founder destroys young minds: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder has destroyed morals of young generation of the country.

Addressing a rally in Karak on Sunday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that those who used the name of the state of Madinah were unaware of the sanctity of the city. We have defended Islam inside and outside the Parliament, he added.

He said that the PTI founder destroyed the morals of the young generation, and we are fighting for the Islam.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, “Pakistan was established in the name of Islam. The country demands economic prosperity and peace. Inflation and unemployment are caused by those who remained in power.”

Maulana Fazl further said that the PTI founder destroyed our 75 percent economy and plunged our country into slavery.

He said the country was facing economic crisis and the real reason of unemployment and inflation were those who were in power.

The JUI-F chief said the JUI parliamentary members had never disappointed as they always worked to resolve their issues.