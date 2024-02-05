PTI UK chapter condemns Justice Minallah's London heckling

PTI’s UK chapter has issued a statement condemning an incident on Saturday evening where Justice Athar Minallah of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was heckled in London.

“PTI UK strongly condemns the treatment towards Honourable Justice Athar Minallah. Those involved do not represent the PTI, nor does PTI UK endorse such behavior,” the party chapter stated on the social media platform X.



Videos circulating on social media showed Justice Minallah being harassed in the streets of London, escorted to a car by a group, with others shouting slogans both in support of the PTI and against the army.



Justice Minallah was invited as a guest to the 'Future of Pakistan Conference' at the London School of Economics.



In the statement, Jahanzeb Khan, the senior vice president of PTI UK, mentioned, “It has come to our attention that there are individuals often referred to as ‘PTI supporters’ by certain journalists sympathetic to the N league in London.”

He alleged collaboration between these journalists and N league journalists, orchestrating situations involving these individuals to create commotion during visits by Pakistani government officials to London.

The post was also shared by the party’s official account and PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan.