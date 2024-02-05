PUC to support PML-N in general elections

Former interior minister says PML-N always preferred national interests over personal gains.

FAISALABAD - Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has an­nounced support to the Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in all con­stituencies in the general elections.

The announcement was made dur­ing a meeting of PUC members held with former interior minister PML-N Punjab Rana Sanaullah Khan here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sanaullah said that the party would surely overcome the menace of price hike if people voted it to power in the general elections.

He said that PML-N was a symbol of development. It always preferred national interests over personal gains. “In 2013, the country was fac­ing unprecedented loadshedding while incidents of terrorism were also rampant. However, the PML-N government under the dynamic lead­ership Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif overcame the menaces and put the country on the road to prog­ress and prosperity,” he maintained.

He said that the country was mak­ing progress speedily during 2017 when the PML-N government was ousted under a deep-rooted con­spiracy and an ineligible man was imposed on the nation who badly ruined the national economy. He said that the incompetent person divided the nation and implicated his political opponents in false and fabricated cases for his ulterior mo­tives. “This man also injected poison in the mind of the young generation in addition to promoting the culture of hate which resulted in the hor­rific mayhem of May 9,” he added. He said that at present the country was facing an unprecedented price hike but it was not a bigger issue than terrorism. “The PML-N will surely overcome this menace also if people vote it to power as it over­came terrorism and long durations of loadshedding during its previous tenure,” he added.

On this occasion, PUC central dep­uty general secretary Allama Tahir-ul-Hasan announced that the PUC would support the PML-N in all con­stituencies in the elections on the basis of previous performance of the party. Rana Sanaullah Khan thanked the PUC leaders for reposing trust in the PML-N leadership and assured to form a government in collabo­ration with PUC in addition to ad­dressing their genuine issues.