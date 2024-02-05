Pulse of Karachi: Now and Then

Sindh and Karachi, a dynamic duo that dances between contro­versy and harmony, weaving a tapestry of diverse stories with­in the embrace of one remark­able place.To be frank, it’s often described as a complex relation­ship between the people of Sindh and Karachi, one that fluctuates between affection and tension.

Now, some might wonder why I am taking Sindh and Karachi names separately when Karachi is the capital of Sindh. Well, that is a mysterious story. All other provinces of Pakistan—Pun­jab, Balochistan, Khyber Pak­htunkhwa—have capital cities where people speak the native language of the province, i.e., Punjabi, Balochi, and Pashto. However, Sindh’s capital Karachi has a majority Urdu-speaking community.he uniqueness is akin to the nature of its people, who are known to embrace and identify themselves as Sindhi.Unfortunately, some factors have disturbed this harmony.

Individuals who assert their participation in the Indepen­dence Movement and their mi­gration to Pakistan as rightful rather than seeking refuge of­ten identify as Muhajirs. Among them, those who relocated to various parts of Punjab gradually lost their distinct Muhajir iden­tity as they adapted to Punjabi culture and language. This trans­formation stems from Punjab’s unified language and inclusive culture, embraced readily by Mu­hajirs. There is a common percep­tion that Muhajirs who migrated to Sindh still refer to themselves as Muhajir. This view may origi­nate from historical contexts: in 1958, Pakistan’s capital shifted from Karachi to Islamabad. Kara­chi, remaining a federal territory from 1958 to 1970 due to the One Unit Program, became the capital of Sindh in 1970 under General Yahya Khan. Muhajirs, arriving in Karachi, shared common cultural ties and often held prestigious government positions, fostering a sense of superiority. As part of the federal structure, they predomi­nantly spoke Urdu, as the nation­al language, and also their native language, contributing to their reluctance to embrace Sindhi cul­ture and language in Karachi..

However, dynamics shifted for Karachi and Sindh when Karachi became the provincial capital. This change raised expectations for resource and opportunity sharing, especially in Karachi. With the Urdu-speaking com­munity predominantly active in Karachi, discontentment grew among the Sindhi community. This situation instilled a sense of inferiority and neglect among native Sindhis, who initially wel­comed Muhajirs warmly.

Once known for peace, love, nightlife, and academic excel­lence, Karachi tragically de­scended into violence. Bhutto’s policies in Sindh, particularly the 1971 quota system for equal op­portunities in interior Sindh and the 1972 Sindhi language bill, ig­nited linguistic riots. These poli­cies birthed the Muhajir Qaumi Movement, later known as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, addressing urban Muhajir griev­ances in Urban Sindh.

In 1988, a massacre in Hyder­abad claimed nearly 200 lives, mainly Urdu-speaking, before elections. Retaliatory killings of Sindhi-speaking individuals fu­eled polarization. Rural Sindh favored PPP, urban areas MQM. Linguistic riots and national­ization heightened tensions. Ethnic riots like Qasba Aligarh and Pakka Qilla intensified con­flicts among Muhajirs, Pashtuns, Sindhis. Grievances of all sides may be real, but political parties exploited them for their gains. Unrest prompted military opera­tions in Karachi, worsening con­ditions. Loss of lives left scars, a history no one wishes to repeat.

The generation born after the 90s has vague memories of past incidents; those from the Y2K era are unfamiliar with MQM’s founder and the significance of “hello.” Today’s teenagers barely recognize the MQM founder but are aware of PTI’s founder and ac­knowledge JI’s approach to urban concerns. Reflecting back to 2013, we cannot overlook the emer­gence of the “Tabdeeli Fever” felt not only in Karachi but across Pak­istan. The debate shifts not to how it happened but why. The Pakistan People’s Party has governed Sindh for the past three tenures, yet Ka­rachi has witnessed limited infra­structural development. Karachi­ites express discontent with Sindh rulers for not adequately develop­ing Karachi and Sindh compared to the progress in KPK and Punjab. To support this analysis, I conduct­ed a recent sample survey in Kara­chi, distributed across districts, targeting individuals aged 20s to 50s, mostly working class. 80% surveyed were Urdu-speaking community members.

