Punjab CM orders foolproof security for elections

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered for undertaking foolproof security measures along with other arrangements for holding peaceful and transparent general election.
He chaired a special meeting at his office on Sunday to take stock of the arrangements, being made for holding the general election. He ordered to ensure supplying of ballot papers and relevant material by 5th or 6th February at the polling stations. Mohsin ordered to ensure completion of cameras installation process at the polling stations before 6th of February, along with undertaking essential measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity and internet supply at the polling stations. He directed to install a smart media wall outside the polling stations for the transparency of results and media facilitation. The CM ordered to maintain an effective liaison with the departments and institutions concerned so as to carry out the whole polling process in a transparent and cordial manner.
Secretary Home, while giving a briefing, said the CCTV cameras installation work at the polling stations was under way, which will be completed by 6th of February.
Chief Secretary, IG Police, Provincial Election Commissioner, ACS, Secretaries of Home, Finance, Transport, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO and relevant officials attended the meeting while all Divisional Commissioners and RPOs participated in the meeting via video link.
CM lays foundation-stone of media tower at DGPR
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Offices and laid the foundation-stone of the Digital and Social Media Tower.
He inspected various sections of the DGPR office, met the officers and directed them to perform their duties in a proactive manner so as to effectively bring to light all the steps being taken by the Punjab government.
Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the Digital and Social Media Tower building soon, adding that the Media Tower building should be completed in a minimum span of time. The CM ordered for installing “DGPR Digital Media” wing board at the DGPR office building.
Naqvi acknowledged that the DGPR, besides effectively countering fake news and disinformation, is vigorously projecting all the public welfare steps being undertaken by the Punjab government as well. “It is heartening to know that the DGPR is going to enter into the digital era according to the trends and requirements of the latest time.”
It was informed during the briefing that the latest facilities would be provided to the social media specialists in the Media Tower. The Media Tower will work as a Digital Media Wing of DGPR. The Media Tower will be completed in 3 months at the cost of Rs150 million.
Naqvi opens Faisalabad Safe City Project
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Faisalabad Safe City Project on Sunday.
Work on the project was under way for the last eight years, and the CM Punjab, after inauguration, reviewed the project building.
City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Captain (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia briefed the CM about the project and said that it was completed with an estimated cost of Rs2 billion. It would help monitor the city areas and apprehend criminals through scientific intervention, he added.
The CM Punjab also online inaugurated the up-gradation of Mansoorabad and Garh police stations while caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram, Advisor to CM Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman, Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Madam Silwat Saeed, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and others were also present.