Punjab CM orders foolproof security for elections

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered for under­taking foolproof security measures along with other arrangements for holding peace­ful and transparent general election.

He chaired a special meeting at his of­fice on Sunday to take stock of the arrange­ments, being made for holding the general election. He ordered to ensure supplying of ballot papers and relevant material by 5th or 6th February at the polling stations. Mo­hsin ordered to ensure completion of cam­eras installation process at the polling sta­tions before 6th of February, along with undertaking essential measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity and internet sup­ply at the polling stations. He directed to in­stall a smart media wall outside the poll­ing stations for the transparency of results and media facilitation. The CM ordered to maintain an effective liaison with the de­partments and institutions concerned so as to carry out the whole polling process in a transparent and cordial manner.

Secretary Home, while giving a briefing, said the CCTV cameras installation work at the polling stations was under way, which will be completed by 6th of February.

Chief Secretary, IG Police, Provincial Elec­tion Commissioner, ACS, Secretaries of Home, Finance, Transport, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO and relevant officials attend­ed the meeting while all Divisional Commis­sioners and RPOs participated in the meet­ing via video link.

CM lays foundation-stone of media tower at DGPR

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Directorate Gener­al Public Relations (DGPR) Offices and laid the foundation-stone of the Digital and So­cial Media Tower.

He inspected various sections of the DGPR office, met the officers and directed them to perform their duties in a proactive manner so as to effectively bring to light all the steps being taken by the Punjab government.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the Digital and Social Media Tower building soon, adding that the Media Tower building should be completed in a minimum span of time. The CM ordered for installing “DGPR Digital Media” wing board at the DGPR of­fice building.

Naqvi acknowledged that the DGPR, be­sides effectively countering fake news and disinformation, is vigorously projecting all the public welfare steps being undertak­en by the Punjab government as well. “It is heartening to know that the DGPR is going to enter into the digital era according to the trends and requirements of the latest time.”

It was informed during the briefing that the latest facilities would be provided to the social media specialists in the Me­dia Tower. The Media Tower will work as a Digital Media Wing of DGPR. The Media Tower will be completed in 3 months at the cost of Rs150 million.

Naqvi opens Faisalabad Safe City Project

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Faisalabad Safe City Project on Sunday.

Work on the project was under way for the last eight years, and the CM Punjab, after in­auguration, reviewed the project building.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Cap­tain (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia briefed the CM about the project and said that it was completed with an estimated cost of Rs2 billion. It would help monitor the city areas and apprehend criminals through scientific intervention, he added.

The CM Punjab also online inaugurated the up-gradation of Mansoorabad and Garh police stations while caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, caretak­er Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram, Advisor to CM Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, In­spector General Police Punjab Dr Usman, Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Mad­am Silwat Saeed, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid, Deputy Commissioner Fais­alabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and others were also present.