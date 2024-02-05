Rain lashes Karachi for 2nd day with parts of city still submerged

KARACHI - Heavy downpours lashed Karachi for the second day on Sunday as many parts of the port city are still sub­merged in the rainwater. The areas that experienced heavy to moderate rains for the second day include North Karachi, Superhighway, Bufferzone, Nagan Chowrangi, Saadi Town, North Naziabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, New MA Jinnah Road, Nazimabad, I.I. Chundri­gar Road, Saddar, Shah Faisal Scheme 33 and other areas Sunday morning.

The Met Office said nimbus clouds persisted in central and northern ar­eas of the city, which received rains in­termittently. “The series of rains may continue intermittently till evening,” the meteorological department said adding that it was after 40 years that the city was witnessing such rainfall in February. Meanwhile, heavy rains in the port city of Karachi led to the cancelation of 20 flights on Sunday morning due to operational rea­sons. The PIA-Jeddah Lahore Flight PK 940 has been diverted to Multan while Emirates Dubai-Karachi flight EK-602 after refueling in Muscat ar­rived back at Karachi. Due to the non-availability of aircraft, 16 PIA flights will not be able to operate today, the spokesperson said. Four Islamabad-Gilgit flights PK-601, 602, 605, and 606 were canceled while four Kara­chi-Islamabad flights PK-300, 301, 308, and 369 were canceled.

Two PIA Islamabad-Sukkur flights PK-631, and 632 were cancelled while PIA’s Dubai- Islamabad flight PK-211, and 212 were also cancelled.

As per flight data, PIA flights PK-325 and PK-326 between Quetta-Islam­abad were canceled while PIA’s La­hore to Quetta flights PK-322 and 323 were also canceled. A private airline’s Dubai-Islamabad flights PA 210 and 211 were also cancelled. Meanwhile, two flights of foreign airlines from Doha to Multan have been canceled.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteo­rological Department (PMD) forecast that the weather in Karachi would re­main cloudy and various parts of the metropolis are likely to receive inter­mittent rain. The current temperature in the metropolis is 19.9 C, whereas winds are blowing at the speed of 8km an hour from northeast, the PMD said. It said the winds are expected to blow at the speed of 20-25 km an hour dur­ing the day. The humidity is recorded at 92 % in the metropolis, the Met Office said. Several areas of the city includ­ing major arteries are still clogged as rainwater has not been drained from there yet. This includes Qayyumabad Chowrangi, II Chundrigar Road, Burns Road, Arts Council, Korangi Industrial Area Road from Godown Chowrangi to Chamra Chowrangi, Shah Faisal Colo­ny area near Shama Centre. Because of this, people have to take long routes to reach their destinations. Whereas, rainwater has been drained from Safoora Chowrangi, Gurumandir, Has­san Square and Essa Nagri. Several areas experienced hours-long power outages due to heavy rainfall. Electric­ity supply to Gulistan-e-Johar Block 8 and Jamshed Road has been suspend­ed since Saturday night.