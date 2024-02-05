Rains washed away Bilawal’s electoral campaign: JI

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the recent spell of rains has washed away PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s electoral campaign. The JI lead­er expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Ka­rachi headquarters, here on Sunday morning.

He was flanked by JI leaders, including Mu­nim Zaffar, Sohaib Ahmed and others. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the PPP ruled over Sindh for more than one and half decades con­secutively but it spent — only in books — billions of rupees every year for cleaning the rain drains.

On the other hand, Karachi was facing urban flooding right after the recent spell of moderate rains in the mega city, he said, adding that bil­lions of rupees were plundered every year in the name of cleanliness of rain drains and emergen­cy treatments.

He further said, “The occupation mayor always mulls to impose new taxes on Karachiites and use the lack of taxation as a pretext or excuse for his failure to deliver but never tells where the billions of rupees — generated from illegal boards — are syphoned.” He also urged Kara­chiites to vote after considering post-rain situ­ation in city. On the other hand, he maintained, volunteers of the JI and Alkhidmat, despite their limited resources, were on roads for rescue and relief operation in order to support the people stranded in urban flooding. The JI leader also appealed to all the party workers to prefer relief activities over electioneering and said that ser­vice to masses itself is the way of politics for the JI. He further said that the nine towns run by the JI had also declared an emergency last night and all the nine town chairmen along were their staffers were offering all the possible support to commuters.