Rigging the Future

Somewhere in Latin America….!!

Moderator: A special meeting is convened to talk about the gener­al elections and its aftermath. The par­ticipants are chosen based on their resourcefulness, immense knowledge, vast experience and strong intellectual capacity. No need to introduce the eminent personalities present here for today’s discourse on this subject of importance. All participants were present in such previous meet­ings as well. I have been required to tell you that the proceedings of this meeting will be conducted by applying the Cha­tham House Rule. Ladies and gentlemen, nos vamos. The questionnaire is already with you. We start with you, Sir. (The Moderator quietly leaves the room with­out saying a word).

First: Gracias mi amigo. We tried to delay the elections for a few months. Somehow, no one was ready to under­stand the real reasons thereof. The interim set-up needed more time to have the economic recovery program taking firm roots. Pieces needed to be placed to ensure an amenable chess­board. We also wanted the people to have a violence-free atmosphere to decide which party or parties should form the next government.

Second: Everyone knows who calls the shots. No need to make any an­nouncements to this effect. Let the sys­tem run. Voices of dissent must not of­fend us. If this plan doesn’t work, we will give them something else to worry about. No pasa nada. Business as usu­al. No need to be afraid of any social media backlash. Main areas have been covered. Arrangements are in place to counter any negative propaganda. The election results are likely to be as has been expected. The people already have a rough idea. However, a couple of surprises will have to be incorporat­ed in the overall scenario just to give a twist here and there.

Third: Security is not the only thing we should be worried about. Security is important but it is not the only im­portant factor. We need legitimacy. We need money. We need investment. We need privatization. We need the peo­ple’s confidence. We need Estados Uni­dos. We need additional friends. Above all, we need to ensure the next govern­ment behaves and stays within lim­its. No more charades of being on one-page. What we don’t want is to see public unrest. They must know that po­litical uncertainty has been effectively addressed. In addition to this, econom­ic recovery process must be seen to be undertaken. All possible means must be utilized to ensure peace in the country. Don’t forget that we are being watched.

Fourth: Que bien discusión...!! We are deciding the future of ninty-four mil­lion people but the basic issues are not even mentioned here let alone ad­dressed. What about the alarming pop­ulation growth? Climate Change? The deteriorating health and education sectors? Provision of affordable utili­ties? Mind you, it is the State’s respon­sibility to provide electricity and gas to every household. And what are you promising? Your election manifestos? Escucha me, senores. Don’t think that you can fool all the people all of the time. It is important that ......

Voice: We know. We know more than you do. Lets wait for the next round of elections. All such concerns will be looked into. No te preocupes. Let us fo­cus on the ongoing debate, por favor. By the way, no one is talking about the continuation of the democratic process in the country?

Fifth: Democracy is a ghost. Even the so-called democracies in Europe, Asia and North America have been subjected to criticism. There are numerous exam­ples of monarchies and military rules in the contemporary world. Come to think of it, the Heads of State in the UK and Canada are not elected through a dem­ocratic process. Secondly, if we have a few leaders coming from certain fam­ilies, what about Indra Gandhi? Rajiv Gandhi? George Bush? My request to all of you would be to look at the ground realities and see how best we could come out of the current mess. The form of government doesn’t matter. Fami­ly politics does not matter. The focus should be on the welfare of your own people. Who cares about democracy?

Voice: Someone mentioned about the manifestos of the political parties. What is it that they are missing out on?

Sixth: As they know it would first af­fect them, they are not saying it. No one is talking about taxing the rich or getting rid of super subsidies. No one is concerned about the IMF’s debt trap. On the other hand, they are aiming at raising the per capita income, knowing full well that under the circumstanc­es - it is simply impossible. They also know that no one questions any gov­ernment on not following its pre-elec­tion promises. As my friend has said, its business as usual.

Seventh: No comments from my side. Availing of the opportunity, I must ex­press my gratitude for approving the three tenders floated by my company. Representing the business community, I assure the house that the remaining donations will be made soon after the Assembly presents the national budget.

Eighth: It will be the old movie with new prints. I also see more unrest in so­ciety. Nevertheless, I am confident the country will not default. Por su puesto, progress will depend on the continua­tion of policies by the new government. Hopefully, history doesn’t repeat itself this time and the chosen leader doesn’t start reinventing the wheel. Meanwhile, it is good to note that all are talking about the country’s potential and nat­ural resources, but no one has a doable plan to offer. Good for us.

Voice: That brings us to the end of this meeting, ladies and gentlemen. We value your continued support in running the affairs of the country. Your patriotism and love for the people is beyond any praise. Muchas gracias. In the end, allow me to invite all of you to the week-end party to celebrate a personal milestone. My son has been elected as an MP in the House of Commons. No gifts please. I just need your good wishes. Adios.

Najm us Saqib

The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan and author of eight books in three languages. He can be reached at najmussaqib

1960@msn.com