Robbers plunder cash, jewellery from house in Okara

Five robbers broke into a house and plundered cash, jewellery and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees in A Division Police jurisdiction here on Sunday.

The robbers took the house inmates hostage at a gunpoint and decamped with jewellery, dollars, pounds and Pakistani currency worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after cordoning the area.

The affected family members have appealed to the CM and Punjab IG to take notice of the robbery and recover their valuables after arresting the robbers at the earliest.

People of the area have shown concern over rising crimes in the vicinity and urged the police high-ups to check robbery incidents and track down the outlaws.