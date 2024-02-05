Rwp Ring Road project to prove game changer for people: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Di­vision, Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that Rawalpindi Ring Road project would prove to be a game changer for the people of Rawalpindi and the plantation drive on both sides of Rawalpin­di Ring Road would be started from February 15.

The Commissioner said that the ring road project would be completed within stipulated time frame as over 20 percent physical work of the ring road project had been completed. After the traffic network de­sign to link the ring road with the motorway, work on Thalian Interchange would be started, he added. Swan Bridge should be completed as soon as possi­ble, he directed the authorities concerned. The rest area being built on the ring road would be developed on the pattern of Bhera rest area, Liaquat Ali Chatta informed.