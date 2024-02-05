SAPM inaugurates welfare projects worth Rs1.8b for Balochistan

QUETTA - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis and Hu­man Resource Development Jawad Sohr­ab Malik on Sunday inaugurated a series of welfare projects worth Rs 1.8 billion for Industrial and Mine workers in Balo­chistan. He said these initiatives, funded by the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), are poised to significantly enhance living standards and educational opportunities for mine and industrial workers across the province, said a news release issued here. He further said the cornerstone of these projects is the establishment of a Girls High School with Staff Residences in Muslim Bagh, Balochistan, designed to provide quality education to the children of 5,605 mine and industrial workers, symbolizing a substantial leap towards gender inclusivity and educational ac­cessibility in the area. Constructed over 63,000 square feet and with an invest­ment of Rs 700 Million, the school and residences represent a beacon of hope for the future generation of Balochistan, he said and stressed on ensuring that the project is completed within 24 months.

Addressing the pressing need for ade­quate housing, Malik also laid the founda­tion stone for 100 worker residence quar­ters in Muslim Bagh. This housing project, covering 5 acres and costing an estimated Rs 900 Million will provide secure and comfortable homes for 100 families, di­rectly tackling the housing shortage that plagues the workers’ community. The project is set to complete with 24 months.

In a gesture of continued commitment to education, SAPM celebrated the com­pletion of an educational project in Sibi, Balochistan, initially slated for comple­tion in 2016. This school now opens its doors to the children of approximately 4,000 mine workers, further underscor­ing the government’s dedication to work­ers’ welfare. “These projects are not just buildings; they are the foundation of dreams for many families. They stand as a testament to the government’s unwaver­ing commitment to uplift the lives of our workers and their families,” stated Malik during the inauguration. “We are deter­mined to continue this journey, ensur­ing that every worker and their children have access to the resources they need to thrive,” he added. He praised the collab­orative efforts of the WWF and the Work­ers Welfare Board Balochistan (WWBB) in bringing these projects to fruition. He emphasized the importance of expediting project cycles and expanding initiatives to reach smaller worker communities, en­suring swift and widespread benefits.